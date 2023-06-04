Breast cancer ribociclib reduces risk of recurrence by 25%

ROME (ITALPRESS) – Adjuvant therapy, i.e. after surgery, with ribociclib reduces the risk of recurrence in early stage breast cancer (stage II and III) by 25%. These are the data from the NATALEE study, presented today at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Ribociclib in combination with endocrine therapy (ET), compared with endocrine therapy alone, reduces the risk of recurrence by 25.2% in patients with hormone receptor-positive, hormone-negative early stage breast cancer stages II and III. human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HR+/HER2-) (HR=0.748; 95% CI: 0.618 – 0.906; p=0.0014) as well as a clinically consistent and consistent invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit significant in major prespecified subgroups. Ribociclib data were consistent across all secondary efficacy endpoints, including distant disease-free survival (26% risk reduction) and recurrence-free survival (28% risk reduction), with a positive trend for overall survival.

“In 2022, 55,700 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in Italy – says Saverio Cinieri, President of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) -. Adjuvant therapy of radically operated disease can be considered one of the greatest successes in oncology in the last thirty years. In fact, despite the constant increase in cases, mortality decreased by 6.8% from 2015 to 2021, not only due to the effect of early diagnosis through screening programs, but also due to the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy”.

“To reduce the risk of recurrence, patients with early stage breast cancer, positive for hormone receptors and HER2 negative, take standard hormone treatment for between 5 and 10 years, in addition or not to chemotherapy – explains Michelino De Laurentiis, Director of the Department of Breast and Thoraco-Pulmonary Oncology, INT ‘G. Pascalè of Naples -. In the NATALEE study involving over 5,000 patients, ribociclib was given for 3 years along with hormone therapy. In this way, the risk of recurrence was reduced by a further 25%, in a very large patient population, which also includes women without lymph node involvement”.

“The most impactful event from a clinical point of view, in radically operated breast cancer, is the appearance of distant recurrences, which is associated with a dramatic prognostic deterioration – underlines Fabio Puglisi, Director of the CRO Medical Oncology Department of Aviano and professor at the University of Udine -. Patients with hormone receptor positive and HER2 negative early stage breast cancer remain at risk of recurrence, because the disease recurs in one third of cases initially in stage II and in half of those who started in stage III. Furthermore, 90% of recurrences that develop within 5 years lead to metastatic disease. The evolution of the disease from the initial stage to metastatic has negative repercussions not only on survival, but also on the quality of life of the patients”.

“Following a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer, patients live in constant fear that the disease may return – says Paola Coco, CSO & Medical Affairs Head, Novartis Italia -. Data from the NATALEE study highlight the potential for ribociclib to reduce the risk of recurrence in this at-risk population, including patients with negative lymph nodes, while maintaining a favorable safety profile.”

