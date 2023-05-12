Home » Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism
Health

Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism

by admin
Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism

A new molecular mechanism has been identified that underlies the more aggressive forms of breast cancer. On the magazine Nature Communications The results of a research coordinated by the University of Turin together with the State University of Milan, the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and supported by the AIRC Foundation for cancer research have been published.

The discovery

The study led to the discovery of the molecular mechanism by which breast tumors are enriched in cancer stem cells, which in turn act as a driving force for the growth of the tumor mass and suppress the natural immune response that should counteract the growth of cancer. At the origin of this process there would be a proteinp140Cap, capable of inhibiting growth.

The absence of this protein determines, according to the scientists, “a cascade of events that lead to the uncontrolled activation of the gene responsible for the synthesis of beta-Catenin, a powerful protein involved in tumor growth”.

Once activated, beta-catenin causes the tumor stem cell compartment to expand. In turn, these cells release anti-inflammatory cytokines, thereby directly inhibiting the anti-tumor immune response and creating an environment conducive for further tumor growth.

The results

«Over the last few years it has clearly emerged that among the main culprits at the origin of the formation and continuous growth of tumors are cancer stem cells. We also know – underlines Paola Defilippi, head of the research laboratory Signaling platforms in tumors, of the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin – that we can inhibit the tumorigenic action of cancer stem cells and, at the same time, restore an efficient anti-tumor immune response in the tissues surrounding the tumor. This is possible by simulating the function of p140Cap within the beta-catenin destruction machinery, through the use of drugs currently available only for experimental use”.

«The results of our studies – highlights Salvatore Pece, full professor of General Pathology at the State University of Milan – are placed in the perspective of some of the most important concepts that have emerged in oncological research in recent years, in an attempt to explain biological aggressiveness and cancer clinic, especially breast cancer”.

See also  Juventus, Allegri: "Pogba is back, Perin and Vlahovic are playing" - Football

You may also like

Alarm in Kenya, unknown disease causes 9 deaths...

low life expectancy in Germany

for the chronically ill and disabled they will...

Eurovision 2023, eliminated the Piqued Jacks. From Buggiano...

The electronic recipe becomes definitive, you can have...

Barlassina, a pensioner repairs a hole in the...

The electronic prescription becomes definitive for all drugs...

One in 10 gives up psychological care for...

run a marathon? 42 kilometers of goosebumps, I...

places of culture can be entered for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy