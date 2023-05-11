Home » Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism
Health

Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism

by admin
Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism

A new molecular mechanism has been identified that underlies the more aggressive forms of breast cancer. In the journal Nature Communications are…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

A new molecular mechanism has been identified that underlies the more aggressive forms of breast cancer. On the magazine Nature Communications The results of a research coordinated by the University of Turin together with the State University of Milan, the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and supported by the AIRC Foundation for cancer research have been published.

The discovery

The study led to the discovery of the molecular mechanism by which breast tumors are enriched in cancer stem cells, which in turn act as a driving force for the growth of the tumor mass and suppress the natural immune response that should counteract the growth of cancer. At the origin of this process there would be a proteinp140Cap, capable of inhibiting growth.

See also  Iran: pours yogurt on the heads of two women because they are not veiled

The absence of this protein determines, according to the scientists, “a cascade of events that lead to the uncontrolled activation of the gene responsible for the synthesis of beta-Catenin, a powerful protein involved in tumor growth”. Once activated, beta-catenin causes the tumor stem cell compartment to expand. In turn, these cells release anti-inflammatory cytokines, thereby directly inhibiting the anti-tumor immune response and creating an environment conducive for further tumor growth.

The results

«Over the last few years it has clearly emerged that among the main culprits at the origin of the formation and continuous growth of tumors are cancer stem cells. We also know – underlines Paola Defilippi, head of the research laboratory Signaling platforms in tumors, of the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin – that we can inhibit the tumorigenic action of cancer stem cells and, at the same time, restore an efficient anti-tumor immune response in the tissues surrounding the tumor. This is possible by simulating the function of p140Cap within the beta-catenin destruction machinery, through the use of drugs currently available only for experimental use”.

«The results of our studies – highlights Salvatore Pece, full professor of General Pathology at the State University of Milan – are placed in the perspective of some of the most important concepts that have emerged in oncological research in recent years, in an attempt to explain biological aggressiveness and cancer clinic, especially breast cancer”.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

A rose against Alzheimer’s for Mother’s Day

Fight periodontitis, a widespread disease – get preventive...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Always stay slim? A future drug could make...

Lose weight with sport: what you should pay...

CANCER, ULTRASOUND ALLIES OF CHEMOTHERAPY Tumours

Authorization to open and operate pharmacy offices

Fabry disease, an Italian network to speed up...

Incel: men who hate women (because they can’t...

Erasmus in Gaza – Florence, 29 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy