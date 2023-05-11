Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered the mechanism

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A new molecular mechanism has been identified that underlies the more aggressive forms of breast cancer. In the journal Nature Communications are…

A new molecular mechanism has been identified that underlies the more aggressive forms of breast cancer. On the magazine Nature Communications The results of a research coordinated by the University of Turin together with the State University of Milan, the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and supported by the AIRC Foundation for cancer research have been published.

The discovery

The study led to the discovery of the molecular mechanism by which breast tumors are enriched in cancer stem cells, which in turn act as a driving force for the growth of the tumor mass and suppress the natural immune response that should counteract the growth of cancer. At the origin of this process there would be a proteinp140Cap, capable of inhibiting growth.

The absence of this protein determines, according to the scientists, “a cascade of events that lead to the uncontrolled activation of the gene responsible for the synthesis of beta-Catenin, a powerful protein involved in tumor growth”. Once activated, beta-catenin causes the tumor stem cell compartment to expand. In turn, these cells release anti-inflammatory cytokines, thereby directly inhibiting the anti-tumor immune response and creating an environment conducive for further tumor growth.

The results

«Over the last few years it has clearly emerged that among the main culprits at the origin of the formation and continuous growth of tumors are cancer stem cells. We also know – underlines Paola Defilippi, head of the research laboratory Signaling platforms in tumors, of the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin – that we can inhibit the tumorigenic action of cancer stem cells and, at the same time, restore an efficient anti-tumor immune response in the tissues surrounding the tumor. This is possible by simulating the function of p140Cap within the beta-catenin destruction machinery, through the use of drugs currently available only for experimental use”.

«The results of our studies – highlights Salvatore Pece, full professor of General Pathology at the State University of Milan – are placed in the perspective of some of the most important concepts that have emerged in oncological research in recent years, in an attempt to explain biological aggressiveness and cancer clinic, especially breast cancer”.

Read the full article

on The Messenger