For a few days now, anyone passing through via Lucera, in the heart of Foggia, on the building at number 58 could not fail to notice a great work of street art. The mural depicts a woman holding out a tray with two pink daisies on top of her. And with an inscription: screening. The street artist created the work Stereal (Stephanie Marchetto), born in 1987, on commission. A special commission: that of women operated on for breast cancer.

The work depicts, in fact, a modern Sant’Agata, the patron saint of the breast. A revisited and updated emblem. And it will not be the only work: it is in fact the first of a series of graffiti that the Europa Donna Italia association wants to have created for a new campaign in favor of mammography screening, “Every breast has a story. Screening can tell you about it“.

Screening data

Why? The answer is obvious to anyone dealing with breast cancer. The data collected by the National Screening Observatory (ONS) show, in fact, that participation in Italy stands at 46.3% (data for 2021), with significant differences between regional macro-areas: in the North the coverage values ​​are stable at 61%, around 48% in the Center and around 22-23% in the South and Islands. But the gap is not only North-South: “It is no coincidence that the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, in collaboration with patient associations, is working to eliminate the many disparities”, he recalls Saverio CinieriAiom National President.

The perception of women

To understand the perception of the female population on screening, Europa Donna Italia commissioned a survey from IQVIA on approximately 500 women between 50 and 69 years of age. Well: over 90% of women know what it is and what it is for, and 58% consider it the most effective tool to help prevent breast cancer. But there is also a 9% who do not undergo regular secondary prevention. Of these, 30% are not aware of the free screening and 43% have not received the invitation letter inviting them to undergo the exam. And there are also those who, despite having been summoned, do not adhere or adhere only partially to the prevention program (13%).

The results clearly show which are some of the critical issues that most limit participation in screening. For example, the lack of trust in the national health system, due to the lack of knowledge of the expertise of operators and centres, and the fact that some women do not consider themselves at risk. The unintelligent ways in which the local health authority sends notices also stand out: in 80% of cases it takes place via a postal letter which, moreover, 20% of the sample interviewed declares they have not received.

“Often the perception that women have of screening does not correspond to reality – she comments Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia – This is why it is important to clarify which are the pluses that determine its effectiveness, i.e. free of charge, ease of access (you are called directly without having to book, ed.) and the structured path (you follow a controlled screening process in all its phases, ed.). However, there are several aspects that need to be improved if we want to increase adherence to mammography screening”.

What needs to change

These critical issues concern:

1) The need to update the methods of delivery of the invitation and the outcome of the screening; the need to reformulate the message to reaffirm the possibility of free screening and to verify the use of existing tools for booking.

2) The importance of making women more aware and proactive towards the need for screening, also by explaining concepts such as familiarity with this type of tumor and dense breasts.

3) The urgent need to standardize screening in the age group between 45 and 74 in all regions, as envisaged by the National Prevention Plan.

The first mural in Foggia

This time, the language chosen by the campaign to speak to as many people as possible is therefore that of street art, and SteReal has re-interpreted the image of Sant’Agata as the friend who reminds us how important it is to take care of yourself .

“When I was contacted about the project, I first studied the story of this saint, whose breasts were cut off and placed on a platter”, says the artist: “This image obviously has a strong impact. In my drawing, the pink daisies, symbol of the campaign, however take the place of the breasts, to send the message of trust. Furthermore, my Sant’Agata has no face: it is my stylistic hallmark, because I want the message to reach all women. Since I started working on this work, many people have approached and asked curious questions. In the coming days, QR codes will also be posted on the wall to refer you to the Europa Donna Italia website, where you can find all the information about the screening. I believe that word of mouth will be an important tool of this campaign”.

A physical, but also virtual word of mouth, because all the stages of the campaign will be told via social media.