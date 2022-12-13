It is the only drug of the anti-CDK 4/6 class to be approved in the European Union for early stage breast cancers and now, from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (recently concluded in Texas), new confirmations are arriving. Let’s talk about abemaciclib and the update of the monarchE study, which evaluated it over a median time frame of 3.5 years from treatment interruption. Data show that abemaciclib, used after surgery in combination with endocrine therapy, reduced the risk of metastasis by more than a third in early, hormonal-type breast cancers at high risk of recurrence. The results were published simultaneously on Lancet Oncology.

I study

Some hormonal (HR+, HER2-) and node-positive tumors can be aggressive and are considered to have a high risk of recurrence, even if discovered and treated at an early stage. The study was conducted in over 5,600 patients (males and females) treated for up to two years with abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy. After a median observation period of 3.5 years from the end of treatment, the invasive disease-free survival rate was 85.8% – 6.4% higher than patients treated with endocrine therapy alone (the difference after two years it was 2.8%). The addition of abemaciclib in the adjuvant also reduced the risk of developing metastatic disease by 34.1%: the distant disease-free survival rate was 88.4% – 5.9% higher than patients treated with endocrine therapy alone (up from 2.5% at two years). In addition, nearly twice as many patients developed and are living with metastatic disease in the endocrine monotherapy group compared with those receiving abemaciclib. Final data on overall survival are not yet available. Finally, the abemaciclib treatment in combination with endocrine therapy confirmed the safety profile already observed.

“The results of the monarchE clinical study, confirmed by this new analysis presented at the most important world congress on breast cancer, are of extreme clinical relevance both for the extent of the benefit induced by abemaciclib and because this benefit concerns patients with cancer who , even in the initial stages, is at a higher risk of relapse after surgery”, he commented Lucia DelMastro, professor of Oncology at the University of Genoa and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the San Martino Policlinico Hospital. On April 1, the European Commission approved abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with node-positive early breast cancer (HR+, HER2-) and at high risk of recurrence according to study criteria monarchE.