Breast cancer, the Europe Women’s Parliament Alliance is born

A ‘team’ of 26 senators and deputies united by the desire to promote the rights of women with breast cancer. It is the Europe Women’s Parliament Alliance that takes office today, in the new legislature. Taking part are both men and women, belonging to different political alignments, who from today will get to work on three areas: the proper functioning of the Breast Units, the implementation of mammography screening and the improvement of assistance for women with cancer to metastatic breast.

Make the Breast Units operational

The Alliance wants to facilitate dialogue between institutions and patients by listening to needs and by committing to translate them into favorable regulations, starting with the concrete creation of the Breast Units. “We thank all the members of the Senate and of the Chamber for having joined our project – he says Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia. It is an excellent demonstration that the fight against cancer affects everyone, regardless of the political party to which they belong. In particular, in the coming years we will be committed to strengthening the Breast Units. There are currently 256 in Italy and they are active in 80% of oncology healthcare facilities. Only 30% of the Units have a psycho-oncologist dedicated to patients from diagnosis to treatment. All women should be treated and assisted only in these health facilities that guarantee multidisciplinarity. They must also be strengthened through the provision of adequate economic, technological and human resources”.

Metastatic breast cancer, an innovative drug increases survival by Letizia Gabaglio 05 June 2023

Adjust Drg reimbursements

The incidence of cancer in the world is growing exponentially, especially for breast cancer, with a forecast of around 20% in the next twenty years, but it is already today the most frequent in the female population of all ages. “Precisely for this – he affirms Corrado Tinterri, Coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee of Europa Donna Italia and director of the Breast Unit of Humanitas Milan – increasingly specialized and active breast centers are needed as a true reference for patients, because it is there that already today there is an increase in healing of 18 % with the same stage of disease compared to general hospitals. For this reason we ask for attention to the definitive implementation of this Network already recognized as an Essential Level of Assistance by the Ministry of Health, an adjustment of the reimbursements of the overall breast DGR and of an exemption code for all women affected by BRCA1-2 hereditary pathogenic mutation with programs intensive surveillance for high risk”.

Breast cancer in young and old: over half of the cases concern women outside the screening programs by Tiziana Moriconi 14 June 2023

A transversal team

The Alliance is made up of 26 Senators and Deputies including the vice-presidents of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, Luciano Ciocchetti and Luana Zanella and the vice-president of the Health and Labor Commission of the Senate, Daniela Sbrollini. “The Europe Woman Parliament Alliance – he explains the Hon. Luciano Ciocchetti, Vice-President of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber – which I joined with great enthusiasm, was created to unite Parliament, the scientific world and the thousands of women who struggle every day to overcome this pathology, which has such a great impact on their lives and that of their families. To date, despite the efforts and progress made, significant critical issues still persist, starting with prevention, which should be strengthened through an expansion of the age range for all women between 45 and 74, in compliance with the European recommendation voted by the I recommend in December. Furthermore, it also appears essential to carry out an awareness-raising action to ensure adherence to existing screenings, the data for which are currently discouraging. It is also necessary to guarantee adequate psychological support for cancer patients and their families, equipping each Breast Unit with personnel dedicated to psycho-oncology, to pay due attention to the devastating psychological impacts on those suffering from the disease”.

The precious work of the volunteers

During the meeting, the 2022 Social Value Analysis prepared by PWC, in its fourth edition, was presented. It is a survey on the weight and social contribution that voluntary breast care associations bring to the country. The main data emerging from this edition show that 5,578 volunteers (mainly women) and about 600 employees work in this sector in Italy, raising funds for over €15 million which they will allocate, in order, to the purchase of equipment for hospitals, for support for research, for assistance to patients and caregivers, for specialist visits and advice from wellness experts including psycho-oncologists, for information and communication projects and finally for advocacy and lobbying activities with regional administrations and national.