Home Health Breast cancer, the identikit: types and therapies
Health

Breast cancer, the identikit: types and therapies

by admin

Let’s imagine we are investigating a “case” of breast cancer. As in a crime you look for clues and evidence. At the beginning the scene appears indistinct: among the many confusing traces it is necessary to find those that can indicate how and why an event happened, to prevent it from happening again. Outlining the chain of causes and effects, and then breaking it. What to watch?

At the beginning the only information reported on the “breast cancer” file was the physical and macroscopic ones, i.e. how big the tumor is and how much it has spread, and only on the basis of this was it decided how to intervene to “stop it”.

See also  "Among Us" deadly mission "Clean the Vents" added, new modes of hide-and-seek and role-playing are under planning | 4Gamers

You may also like

At the Milano Marathon to build the first...

Polar Vantage M, the fitness smartwatch costs half:...

Zahnpoint Mainz: Removing wisdom teeth, is that necessary?

Contaminated toilet paper, toxic substances in many brands

“New York Patient”: Report on HIV Cure

Coppiello Giovanni srl – GOLDEN Equine Sfilaccio 100g

Lissone: Fip, the gym in via Fermi is...

Evaluation of the concept of need for care

suffering from cardiac arrest. Doctors tried to revive...

Iberogast: risk for the liver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy