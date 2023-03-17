Let’s imagine we are investigating a “case” of breast cancer. As in a crime you look for clues and evidence. At the beginning the scene appears indistinct: among the many confusing traces it is necessary to find those that can indicate how and why an event happened, to prevent it from happening again. Outlining the chain of causes and effects, and then breaking it. What to watch?

At the beginning the only information reported on the “breast cancer” file was the physical and macroscopic ones, i.e. how big the tumor is and how much it has spread, and only on the basis of this was it decided how to intervene to “stop it”.