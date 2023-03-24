Written and directed by Marco Fabrothis short video aims to gently raise awareness among women not to neglect prevention and early diagnosis. Fabio Puglisi, full professor of medical oncology at the University of Udine and director of the medical oncology department at the IRCCS CRO of Aviano, project promoter: “In the frenzy of every day it is easy to find an alibi to postpone potentially life-saving checks. Often it is the fear of knowing that pushes one to procrastinate. But our message wants to be one of hope, because promptly arriving at a possible diagnosis can make the difference”. The video was presented on the occasion of the Focus on Mammary Carcinoma in Udine, one of the most important scientific congresses held in Italy on this neoplasm.