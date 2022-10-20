The initiatives for the prevention of breast cancer of “Pink October” CONTINUE. On 26 October, the doctors and specialists of the Marche University Hospital will participate in the “Frecciarosa” project, promoted by the IncontraDonna Foundation with the FS Italiane Group, under the patronage of the Ministry of Health: aboard the Ancona-San Benedetto train at 10 : 00 there will be visits and consultations for patients. Also planned are new university specialization courses and collaboration between breast surgery and plastic surgery, the reopening of the Pink Room for aesthetic consultations to help regain self-awareness, and a Music Day dedicated to patients.

“Breast cancer is the most common among the Italian population. In the Marche alone it affects almost 1,500 women every year, therefore an important number of people are directly or indirectly involved ”, remembers Rossana Berardi, national councilor of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and Director of Clinical Oncology AOU of Marche. “Advances, in terms of early diagnosis and innovative therapies, have been made in recent years even against the most severe forms. However, the attention of all citizens must always be kept high with awareness-raising initiatives and for this reason with great pleasure we have joined the “Pink October”.

Breast cancer in the Marche: let’s take stock

Breast cancer in the Marche is attacked from several fronts. For this reason, the Polytechnic University will promote a specialization course for health professionals to ensure training in the multidisciplinary approach, as occurs in the Breast Units. “With this approach, the patient no longer has to go to the various professional figures, but she is taken care of from the beginning to the end of her path by highly specialized personnel”, explains Berardi. “On this basis, the course explores the concept of Diagnostic-Therapeutic and Care Pathway (PDTA) which is a fundamental tool for guaranteeing effective and coordinated clinical management. We also deal with the contents related to the training course, recognized in Italy, for the surgery specialist who intends to improve their skills in the breast sector “.

The PDTAs favor the definition of the best possible organization of services and allow maximum adherence to good clinical care practices for patients. But, as stated by Roberto Papa, Head of Quality, Clinical Risk, Management and Technological Innovation of the AOU delle Marche, it is necessary to update them to adapt professional behaviors and at the same time calibrate the entire organization based on the most solid and recent scientific evidence. produced following the results of the research: “In this way professional quality is improved, new technologies are implemented instead of obsolete ones and new organizational procedures are created for patient management in the most suitable healthcare setting, in a logic of appropriateness and good use of available resources “.

Breast and plastic surgery: a shared path

“Over the years we have built a Breast Unit of which we are really proud”, comments Michele Caporossi, General Manager of the University Hospital of the Marche, who recalls how the center not only guarantees coverage of regional needs but is also placed in terms of quantity of patients and quality of care among the first places at national level. Excellence that must also be maintained thanks to the implementation of new paths, such as the one that will involve breast surgery and plastic surgery. “The path will be characterized in the near future for a quality upgrade with the consolidation of the collaboration between breast surgery and plastic surgery, both at the outpatient evaluation level and at the surgical intervention level”, comments Claudio Martini, Health Director of the Company University Hospital of the Marche. “In addition, the path will increasingly enhance all the specialist skills present in the company, including cardiological, nutritional and rehabilitative ones to give a quality response and holistic care of patients with breast cancer”.

Appreciation for the initiatives implemented by the hospital and for the participation in “Ottobre Rosa” also by Marisa Carnevali, President of the Fondazione Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona onlus – who remembers the reopening of the Pink Room and the Music Day scheduled for next days -, by the regional councilor Mirko Bilò and by the president of the Regional Council Dino Latini, who concludes: “The initiatives presented today give prestige to the University Hospital of the Marche and to our Region. October in Rosa, the month of Prevention against breast cancer, is not a slogan, a wish, but the certainty of having more and more effective weapons in the field of prevention and the fight against a disease that affects so many women ”.