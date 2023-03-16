A passage of light opens for the fight against the monster of breast cancer. The therapy «babytam» protects against relapses for 10 years. The results of one Italian study confirm that «a dose of 5 mg of tamoxifen a day for just 3 years reduces the risk of recurrences and new breast cancers, with minimal side effects, maintaining the effects even 7 years after the end of the treatment».

FURTHER INFORMATION

The data was published in the «Journal of Clinical Oncology», official journal of Asco, American Society of Medical Oncology.

The treatment

According to the authors they will be able to change clinical practice, consecrating the shield action of treatment with low-dose tamoxifen, also known as babytam in the USA. Furthermore, the prospect of a preventive administration in healthy women at high risk, even genetic, of breast cancer opens up.

The ‘Tam-01’ study – supported by the Airc Foundation for Cancer Research, the Ministry of Health, the Lilt-Italian League for the fight against tumors and the Galliera Hospitals of Genoa – was attended by 14 Italian cancer centers in the areas of Genoa, Milan , Naples, Modena, Turin, Tortona, Forlì, Meldola, Carpi, Varese, Vicenza, Bari, Ravenna, Pavia and Catanzaro. Coordinator Andrea De Censi, director of the Department of Medicine and of the Medical Oncology Complex Unit of the Galliera Hospitals. The research involved 500 women with non-invasive breast cancer (ductal carcinoma in situ or DCIS) or with precancerous lesions (lobular carcinoma in situ, atypical ductal hyperplasia), who underwent surgery and possibly radiotherapy in the case of DCIS.

Patients were randomly computer-assigned to receive 5 mg/day of tamoxifen or placebo for 3 years. They were then followed up for a follow-up period of approximately 10 years.

And give

“The 5-year data – Galliera recalls – had already shown a halving (-52%) of invasive breast cancer or DCIS recurrences with Babytam compared to placebo, and an even greater reduction (-76%) of the risk of breast cancer to the other breast. Furthermore, the women treated with tamoxifen reported having only one additional hot flash per day, compared to the control group.

«After these initial data were announced in 2018 – underlines De Censi – numerous US guidelines, including those of scientific societies such as Asco, Nccn (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) and Uspstf (United States Preventive Services Task Force) recommend tamoxifen at low doses after a diagnosis of DCIS or in women with precancerous lesions. Now, «in this most recent study we have updated the results on breast cancer recurrences after 10 years to evaluate any long-term side effects and see if the efficacy of the treatment was maintained over time, even 7 years after the end of the cure», explains Matteo Lazzeroni, research doctor of the Division of Prevention and Oncological Genetics of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and first author of the article. The 10-year data therefore show that “low-dose tamoxifen continues to maintain its protective effects, reducing the risk of new breast tumors by 42% – summarizes a note – and with the survival curves of the treated group, compared to that with placebo, which remain significantly separated at 10 years.

Adverse events

For adverse events evaluated, including uterine cancer, other cancers, coronary artery disease, bone fracture, cataract, and deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, “no significant differences were observed between the two study groups.” For the authors, “the results with low-dose tamoxifen provide another clear example of how the previously used dose of one of the most widely used drugs in clinical oncology was excessive, at least for the prevention of recurrence in non-infiltrating forms of cancer.” “The full confirmation of the efficacy and safety of low-dose tamoxifen – comments Bernardo Bonanni, director of the Division of Prevention and Oncological Genetics of the IEO – allows us to now consider it to all intents and purposes ‘practice changing'”, i.e. “able to change clinical practice. The results obtained pave the way for new clinical trials of prevention, some ready to start shortly, in healthy subjects at high risk of cancer, including women with hereditary genetic mutations”