Breast cancer, the known risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing this disease

Breast cancer is scary, despite the progress made by medicine. However, there are people who may be at risk, it is good to know this in order to be able to act preventively.

Medicine has made great strides in recent years and has made diseases that weren’t curable before. Among these there is certainly breast cancer, which continues to be the most widespread neoplasm in Italy (it represents the 30.3% of all cancers affecting women), but with a decreasing mortality, despite the increase in the number of diagnoses of the youngest.

We should therefore not think that it is a problem that can only concern the over 50s, perhaps after entering menopause, for this very reason prevention becomes the best way to combat it. From the age of 40 upwards, regional screenings invite you to undergo a mammogram, but it is good to start earlier with a breast ultrasound, which is ideal for being able to identify any abnormalities that are difficult to perceive in the tissue of those between 25 and 40 years old .

Breast cancer: watch out for “suspicious” signs

Prevention, as mentioned, is the first tool to arrive at an early diagnosis of breast cancer and be able to defeat it when it has not yet spread to other organs. However, there are behaviors that seem to reduce the risk of contracting the disease, such as constant physical activity, a normal weight, little or no alcohol consumption and a diet low in fat and plenty of vegetables (fruit and vegetables, especially broccoli and cabbage, onions, green tea and tomatoes).

Breastfeeding can also be useful because the cells present in the breast complete their maturationso they can resist the formation of the neoplasm.

Beyond ultrasound and mammography (often also together in case of doubt), it is advisable to book at least once a year a visit to the breast specialistwhich will also be able to give indications on the particularity of the fabric to know what to pay attention to.

In most cases, at least in the initial stage, breast cancer does not cause pain. There are small signals that can come from the body that prompt you to be alert. These include any nodes perceptible to the touch or visible, changes in the shape of the nipple (turning out or in), skin changes (it gets orange peel in places). nipple discharge solo (if it is bilateral it may be hormonal) changes in the shape of the nipple (in out or in) e enlarged axillary lymph nodes.

Beware if you are at risk

Fortunately there are some conditions or behaviors that can prevent breast cancer, but at the same time there are conditions that can put a woman at greater risk of contracting the disease.

At the moment, it should be noted, despite the progress made by medicine, there are still no certain causes of the development of the disease.

Above all, they have to be more cautious not very young women, the alcohol consumption, obesity e taking hormone replacement therapy. Added to this are those who have a family history of breast cancer, as well as those who are diagnosed with inherited genetic mutations such as the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. However, it is not said that you can receive the diagnosis, only you should undergo a visit more frequently.