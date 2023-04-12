In a few weeks, between 18 and 20 March to be precise, the 40th national congress of ANDOS, the National Association of Women with Breast Surgery, will be held in Rome. Among the longest-lived associations that deal with breast cancer, ANDOS has grown a lot in 47 years of activity and today has 8,500 members and 983 volunteers operating in 51 cities, in support of women affected by this neoplasm.