Home Health Breast cancer, the national ANDOS Congress on personalized therapy in Rome
Health

Breast cancer, the national ANDOS Congress on personalized therapy in Rome

by admin
Breast cancer, the national ANDOS Congress on personalized therapy in Rome

In a few weeks, between 18 and 20 March to be precise, the 40th national congress of ANDOS, the National Association of Women with Breast Surgery, will be held in Rome. Among the longest-lived associations that deal with breast cancer, ANDOS has grown a lot in 47 years of activity and today has 8,500 members and 983 volunteers operating in 51 cities, in support of women affected by this neoplasm.

See also  Michela Palestra is the new deputy mayor of the metropolitan city of Milan: she takes over from Arianna Censi

You may also like

Live pre-match Milan-Naples: follow the awaited Champions LIVE

«Training in the awakening of spring, cursed and...

Thus the metaverse brings doctors and patients closer...

Stress, here are five symptoms with which it...

Graduation Day Altems, 184 graduates for the new...

Morgan, its author is unleashed against Nek: immediate...

The US runs for new vaccines against Covid...

that’s what tumors it can cure

Marseille: a vibrant city and its deadly feuds

“In Emilia-Romagna the 2022 accounts close in balance,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy