Breast cancer therapy, CHMP ok recommending CE approval of Elacestrant (ORSERDU*)

Menarini Group (“Menarini”), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (“Stemline”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion on the monotherapy approval of ORSERDU® (elacestrant), indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women and men with receptor-positive breast cancer HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic estrogen king (ER) with an activating ESR1 mutation, who have had disease progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy including a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.

The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorizations for medicines for human use throughout the European Union (EU). If approved, Stemline and its affiliates will market the product in Europe. ORSERDU would be the first and only therapy specifically indicated for the treatment of ER+, HER2- tumors harboring ESR1 mutations. ESR1 mutations are acquired mutations that develop following exposure to endocrine therapies and are present in up to 40% of patients with ER+, HER2- mBC tumors. ESR1 mutations are a known factor in resistance to standard endocrine therapy, and tumors harboring these mutations have so far been more difficult to treat.

“Metastatic breast cancer patients need effective and tolerable treatment options. ORSERDU could become the first product, if approved by the European Commission, indicated in ER+, HER2- advanced breast cancer with ESR1 mutations, which represent a strong factor of resistance to treatment in up to 40% of patients with second-line mBC. ORSERDU, if approved, will also provide a convenient daily oral treatment,” said Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of Menarini Group. “We are proud of the CHMP’s positive opinion, as it reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the greatest unmet needs in cancer treatment, and brings us one step closer to offering an important new option to patients and families affected by ESR1-mutated, ER+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.”

The CHMP positive opinion for ORSERDU is supported by data from the Phase 3 EMERALD study, which demonstrated statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) with elacestrant versus standard of care (SOC), defined as the investigator’s choice of an approved endocrine monotherapy. The primary endpoints of the study were PFS in the entire patient population and in patients with ESR1 mutations. In the group of patients whose tumors harbored ESR1 mutations, elacestrant achieved a median PFS of 3.8 months versus 1.9 months with SOC and reduced the risk of progression or death by 45% (PFS HR=0.55, 95% CI: 0.39, 0.77) versus SOC.

A post hoc subgroup analysis of EMERALD PFS results presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2022 demonstrated that duration of prior CDK4/6i treatment was positively associated with longer PFS with elacestrant but not with SOC. For patients with ESR1 mutations treated with CDK4/6i for ≥12 months prior to randomisation to EMERALD,

elacestrant achieved a median PFS of 8.6 months compared with 1.9 months with SOC, with a 59% reduction in the risk of progression or death (HR=0.41 95% CI: 0.26-0.63).³

“As an oncologist, it is remarkable that we are about to have the first treatment option for patients with ER+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer harboring ESR1 mutations, which occur in up to 40% of patients in the metastatic stage,” said Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Head of the Early Drug Development Division at the European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Italy. “Elacestrant has demonstrated efficacy and a manageable safety profile, underscoring the potential benefits this therapy may soon bring to the patients we care for and the wider oncology community.”

The safety data were consistent with previously reported findings. Serious adverse reactions reported in ≥ 1% of patients included nausea, dyspnoea, and (venous) thromboembolism. The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) with ORSERDU were nausea, triglycerides increased, cholesterol increased, vomiting, fatigue, dyspepsia, diarrhea, calcium decreased, back pain, creatinine increased, arthralgia, sodium decreased, constipation, headache, hot flush, abdominal pain, anemia, potassium decreased, and alanine aminotransferase increased. The most common grade ≥3 (≥2%) adverse reactions of elacestrant were nausea (2.7%), AST increased (2.7%), ALT increased (2.3%), anemia (2%), back pain (2%), and bone pain (2%).