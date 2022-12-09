Home Health Breast cancer, two new drugs to overcome resistance
Health

Breast cancer, two new drugs to overcome resistance

Breast cancer, two new drugs to overcome resistance

For those with advanced breast cancer, two new drugs have been shown to increase progression-free survival in those who have already received treatment. The two molecules are capivasertib (targeted drug, first of the class of AKT inhibitors) and camizestrant (a selective estrogen receptor degrader, SERD, of next generation) and the results are presented today at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS, in Texas ).

