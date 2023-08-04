Breast cancer, when it becomes personal for doctors

Two stories, told in the first person by two doctors, a man and a woman. She is a British breast surgeon, Liz O’Riordan, who fell ill with breast cancer (author of podcasts and a book, Under the knife, just published in England). He, Robin Schoenthaleris an American oncologist from Quincy (Massachusetts), who found himself accompanying a friend of hers at the time of the biopsy for a breast lump.

The surgeon and the oncologist

The first is published on Guardian with the headline “Breast Surgeon Who Had Breast Cancer: I Said ‘Don’t Google It.’ First Thing I Did? I Googled It.” The second appeared instead in a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine, with the title “The breast biopsy and the smile of the Buddha”.

The two testimonies are completely different, except for one aspect: in both cases, the fact of having to deal with the tumor and with the patients for a living did not prepare the doctors to encounter the tumor. Not emotionally.

If the disease affects the doctor

“I had no idea of ​​the impact of breast cancer before it happened to me,” O’Riordan writes. : mental clouding, constipation, menopausal symptoms affecting your relationship. And the pain of what you have lost. My husband and I were childless and we knew the chemo would most likely render me infertile… I am embarrassed that I never looked at patient forums or listened to them at conferences. Doctors should do this.”

biopsy

Similarly, Schoenthaler confesses that he never saw the tumor “arrive” – ​​i.e. the moment of the biopsy – before being in the surgery next to his friend Julia: “This needle, he says, is like a hammer hitting a rock – a short, tiny blow of rock, and I know it immediately, in my doctor’s marrow: the lump is malignant. Julia’s eyes are shut tight, but I’m wide-eyed, terrified, paralysed.”

The pain of others

At the same time, however, the conclusion of the two testimonies makes us understand the challenge of constantly confronting the pain of patients and the deep desire to relieve them. “I grew up – Schoenthaler always writes – in the age of incurable AIDS, when handsome men died by the dozen in our hospital beds; we were consumed by death every day. One night, close to tears, I asked a doctor older as he used to be. He didn’t hesitate: ‘At the beginning of every difficult visit, I smile the Buddha. I curl the corners of my mouth into a half smile, then take a deep breath and try to inhale everything I’ve done and that I’ve learned from past patients and teachers. And then I exhale the world, one full exhale, and go see the patient.”

And so concludes O’Riordan: “I don’t remember the last operation I had. I received the results of my biopsy the next day and I never went back. I wonder if I would have done things differently, knowing it was my last operation.” Would I have been better or worse because of the pressure? I really miss being in that room, among people who come together to make a difference in someone’s life.”