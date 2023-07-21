Breast cancer, write your story

There are just a few days left before the closing of the call for the 15th edition of “Woman above the lines”, the most attended literary competition, dedicated to those who have experienced breast cancer, directly or indirectly. In these 15 years, hundreds of writings have been collected that offer a unique insight into life with and beyond the disease. Above all, the initiative wants to remember the importance of writing as a real therapy of the pain of the soul and to get out of loneliness. “Writing during the direct and indirect experience of this disease helps to rework experiences and to put one’s existence back together – reports the IoSempreDonna association, promoter of the initiative – Writing can also be a way to face one’s fears”.

Saluteseno Newsletter: women who have cancer tell about Tiziana Moriconi 17 April 2021

Who can participate

The project is aimed at women and men who are experiencing (or have experienced) breast cancer and their family members or friends. It is possible to participate in three sections: long story, short story and poetry (the complete notice can be downloaded from the association’s website). A special prize will also go to the most ironic writing belonging to one of the three sections. Registration for the competition is free: participation in all three sections is permitted, but no more than one work can be sent for each section. The works may be written by several authors, but the contact person must be only one, and they must be sent by email (one email for each work) to the Secretariat of the “Donna sopra le Righe” Literary Competition by 26 July. The works will be evaluated by a commission made up of experts and teachers appointed by the Council of the Ioseempredonna ODV Association.

