Breast implants, the number of regions that have activated the register is growing

From 6 September also the Regions Liguria, Lombardy and the Autonomous Province of Trento start collecting data in their respective regional registers, from 13 September Lazio region and from 14 September the Tuscany region.

These regions join Marche, Calabria, Campania and Valle D’Aosta, whose registers have been active since August 2023.

The National Register is fed with data from regional and provincial registers. All the Regions and Autonomous Provinces have joined the subsidiarity use of the IT platform provided by the Ministry of Health, in accordance with the Regulation on the establishment of the national register of breast implants (Decree 207/2022).

Healthcare professionals who carry out implantation or removal of a breast prosthesis in healthcare facilities operating in already active Regions are required to record the surgical procedures performed.

Before performing the surgery, the information sheet, the informed consent and the privacy information for the regional registers and for the national register must be given to the patient (art.4, Law 86/2012).

To record surgeries, surgeons can log in via Spid to the register of the Region or Autonomous Province where the health facility where the intervention is performed is located.

Access the Logs

Service Desk

For problems accessing the application and to report any errors or malfunctions, you can contact the Service Desk of the Ministry of Health, which can be reached via the following channels active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Telephone: Toll Free Number 800178178 E-mail : servicedesk.salute@smi-cons.it

to know more

Info

To request information on the use of the IT platform: