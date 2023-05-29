Breast milk of vegan mothers: a study investigates its composition

L’breastfeeding has always sparked heated debates and, in recent times, one of these concerns the quality of breast milk in vegan mothers.

The primary question that often arises is whether it contains everyone the essential nutrients for the correct growth of the child; a Dutch study, in this regard, has given interesting answers.

Breast milk in vegan moms: what the study supports

According to data emerging from research conducted by the UMC in Amsterdam, breast milk in vegan mothers does not show differences in concentrations of vitamin B2 and carnitinealthough these nutrients are mostly found in animal foods.

As evidence of this, the scientists have adopted a technique aimed at separating a sample of milk into two parts, analyzing their mass.

The results that have come out have overturned the common belief that mothers who follow a vegan diet cannot guarantee a sufficient concentration of nutrients in the milk they produce.

Furthermore, this study was necessary in view of the fact that the number of vegans in Europe has increased considerably in recent years; therefore, concerns about the adequacy of breast milk in vegan mothers need to be dispelled.

Vitamin B2 and carnitine: why are they important?

As we have mentioned, the vitamin B2 and carnitine they represent essential nutrients for the correct development of a child.

The vitamin B2 it is a water-soluble substance, responsible for the right functioning of metabolic processes in the bodyand it is very important that it is taken with food.

It can be found in the cheeses, eggs, liver and vegetables and its action helps to promote the metabolism of carbohydrates, lipids and proteins, giving energy to the body.

Vitamin B2 is also responsible for the production of Red blood cellsensures correct growth and cell turnover and collaborates in the functioning of vision and the nervous system.

The carnitine, likewise, plays a very important role for energy metabolism; this amino acid allows you to burn excess fat, is of great support for the muscle and heart health and limits the damage that hypoglycemia can have in diabetic subjects.

Deficiency of vitamin B2 and carnitine: what consequences do they have on the growth of the child?

As we have seen, vitamin B2 and carnitine are essential nutrients for the proper growth of the child and these substances are also guaranteed by mothers who decide to breastfeed and follow a vegan diet.

A lack of these two components could cause serious damage to newborns; let’s see why:

– Vitamin B2, if not guaranteed in the right quantities, can cause anemia and neurological disorders, as well as cases of stomatitis, dermatitis and weaknesses.

– Carnitine deficiency becomes problematic for the proper functioning of the heart and brain, as it risks causing a dangerous drop in blood sugar.

According to past studies, breastfeeding mothers should have increased the amount of meat in their diets to ensure the right amount of these nutrients.

Now, however, with the Dutch study, it has proven itself the little impact that a vegan diet could cause concentrations of these substances in breast milk.

Breast milk of vegan mothers: can it be donated?

The research results of the University of Amsterdam have not only amply demonstrated that the composition of breast milk in vegan mothers is efficient, but have also given a positive answer to those who ask whether it is possible donate breast milk even vegan moms.

This study, therefore, was of vital importance both for mothers who are breastfeeding and had serious doubts about it, and for human milk banks donated that they can receive more for premature babies who are unable to be fed enough by their mothers.