It seduces, nourishes, encumbers, loses volume or causes embarrassment. The breast is an important element of the female body, so much so that breast augmentation (insertion of prostheses to increase the volume) is the most practiced plastic surgery procedure in Italy: 41,412 operations in 2021 (ISAPS data). And it is only one of the operations for aesthetic purposes concerning the breast.

“Many patients turn to the surgeon to reshape the shape of the breast, correct imperfections, reduce it, increase it or regain shape and volume – explains prof. Raffaele Rauso, plastic surgeon FIME vice president, former professor at the Vanvitelli University of Naples -. There are different surgical techniques to intervene: the phase of listening to the patient is important to understand her requests and expectations and then to indicate the most suitable intervention, explaining its limits and contraindications”.

Here are some things that it is good to know when deciding to intervene on the aesthetics of the breast.

It’s easy to say “breast augmentation”: there are different techniques, numerous types of prostheses with different shapes, materials and sizes. It is the surgeon who indicates the most suitable solution based on the patient’s age, requests and physical conditions, considering that there are proportions to be respected. “For a satisfactory result, the relationship established between patient and doctor is important, there must be dialogue and trust in the surgeon, who will be able to recommend the most suitable solution, explaining pros and cons and possible complications. There are different prostheses and insertion techniques and the doctor will indicate the most appropriate for the situation” says prof. rauso.

You can breastfeed. The insertion of prostheses does not prevent the patient from breastfeeding in the future. Some techniques, however, may reduce milk production. “Depending on the position in which the prosthesis is inserted, the possibility of interference with breastfeeding is more or less probable – says Rauso -. With the dual plane technique, problems of glandular atrophy may occur over time due to a reduction in the vascularisation of the gland itself, with the production of less milk. With other techniques, such as smart mastoplasty, the prosthesis is inserted in a retromuscular position, preserving the gland in its entirety. It is a tissue-friendly technique that is also suitable for the youngest, as it does not compromise the vascularisation of the gland. However, it can only be performed in the presence of certain conditions (for example symmetrical chest, no excess skin)”.

Prosthesis, the only solution for augmentation. To increase one’s décolleté it is necessary to intervene surgically with the insertion of prostheses. “There are no effective techniques of aesthetic medicine that offer alternative solutions, even temporary ones – says prof. Rauso -. Lipofilling, i.e. the transplantation of one’s own fat, can only be used to correct small irregularities, such as a scar or a slight asymmetry, but it is not sufficient to increase the volume of the breasts. Prostheses remain the most valid solution. If, on the other hand, the request is to lift a breast emptied by pregnancy, without increasing its volume, mastopexy is a solution”.

Security with annual checks. With the materials currently available, the prostheses last an average of 20/25 years. Once a year, an ultrasound is done to check that the implant is in place and only intervene in case something is wrong. “With the insertion of submuscular prostheses, mammography can be performed without problems: the prosthesis remains protected and oncological diagnoses can be performed without interference” explains the FIME vice president.

Prostheses alone are not always enough. “In case of a large, emptied and downward stretched breast, usually after breastfeeding, inserting a prosthesis is not enough. It is first necessary to lift it up with mastopexy and then insert the prosthesis to obtain a good aesthetic result, even if the operation, called augmentation mastopexy, can leave rather important scars. Unfortunately, this is the only possible solution: sometimes, to avoid mastopexy, a larger prosthesis is inserted, with the result that, with the force of gravity, the breasts descend even more downwards. So you have to intervene again a couple of years after the first surgery to do the mastopexy and replace the prostheses with smaller ones” says Rauso.

Not just increase. Many patients resort to the surgeon to reduce breasts that are too bulky, which can cause a series of postural problems, especially in the back, and also psychological ones. Breast reductions were 13,020 in 2021 (ISAPS data). “Mammary hypertrophy, i.e. the excessive development of the mammary gland, can be corrected surgically with an operation that causes scars, more or less important also on the basis of the degree of hypertrophy and the state of elasticity of the skin. The scars can take on different shapes and positions based on the surgical technique chosen by the surgeon. The incisions are made with meticulous care and the sutures are tight and thin to avoid them being evident once they have healed, but the attention of the patient during the hospitalization phase is crucial” says Rauso.

Men also have breast surgery. Men also undergo breast surgery to reduce overdeveloped breasts. The intervention indicated in these cases is gynecomastia (8,460 operations in one year). “If for men a little bacon is all in all tolerated, breasts are not accepted and therefore many decide to undergo surgery – says prof. Rauso -. The operation consists in removing the gland and proceeding with the liposculpture of the chest”.

Not just vanity. Thanks to genetic diagnosis, it is now possible to intervene with prophylactic mastectomy in high-risk women, i.e. in those in which the gene mutation that favors the onset of breast cancer has been identified. With the subcutaneous mastectomy the gland is removed and a prosthesis is placed, with a very good aesthetic result. This intervention is routinely performed in public facilities in Italy, such as the “Luigi Cobellis” private hospital in Vallo della Lucania, where I work,” says Rauso.

When surgery is not recommended. Breast augmentation is a safe operation, which does not require particular requirements. However, there is a necessary condition for inserting prostheses: having enough subcutaneous tissue to cover the foreign body, ie the prosthesis. “Very thin patients who ask for the insertion of a large breast prosthesis cannot be satisfied, not even with a submuscular insertion of the prostheses” concludes Rauso.