Dermopigmentation – i.e. “tattoos” for medical purposes, including the so-called “3D” ones of the areola-nipple complex – are included in the Lea and can be reimbursed by the health system, although these reimbursements (different from region to region) are often considered insufficient . In fact, dermopigmentation of the areola and nipple after mastectomy is now performed thanks to the support of associations that finance the work of specialized beauticians, or on a voluntary basis, both inside and outside the Breast Units.

Mastectomy, breast reconstruction with lipofilling gives good results. But it’s not for everyone by Tiziana Moriconi

07 April 2023



Two years of confusion (and stop)

In 2019 one circular from the Ministry of Health had suddenly made it much more difficult for patients to resort to dermopigmentation: in fact, it was expected that this would be performed only by healthcare personnel within healthcare facilities, excluding beauticians and tattoo artists from the practice. As we had already reported in Salute Seno, however, healthcare personnel are rarely trained to perform dermopigmentation and “3D tattoos” of the areola-nipple, which require experience and artistic skills.

What is conservative mastectomy by Tiziana Moriconi

07 April 2023



The normative

Today the situation is clearer: it is the beautician, suitably trained, the professional figure who can legally perform this aesthetic treatment (which, however, it should be emphasized, is different from the aesthetic tattoo). In 2021, in fact, after an appeal by Confestetica, the Council of State has annulled the circular from the Ministry, making it possible to turn to beauticians again for this treatment. Dermopigmentation has been regulated at national level since 1990 (law 1/90). “Many women turn to us with the hope of looking at themselves in the mirror serenely and start living again by recognizing themselves – she tells Breast health Bridget Stomaci, beautician specialized in dermopigmentation and President of the CNA Lombardia Wellness Union – The beautician has always taken care of the aesthetic aspect and dermopigmentation allows us to offer this opportunity to those who have suffered: it is not a medical treatment. It does not cure the body, but the soul”.