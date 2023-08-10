Breast reconstruction via 3D printer | News.at

After cancer, many women want their breasts to be restored with their own tissue and want to do without silicone implants.

Since the DIEP flap was first described in 1994, this method has been considered the gold standard. Excess skin and fat tissue is transplanted from the area of ​​the lower abdomen in order to reconstruct a breast that is as natural as possible. Over the decades, this method has been improved and great progress has been made.

At the specialist area for plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, 3D printing is now also being used in breast reconstruction using autologous tissue. The use of these latest technical possibilities makes it easier for plastic surgeons to achieve a natural result for the patients concerned.

“The shape, projection and symmetry of the reconstructed breast are optimized through individually manufactured models, and this significantly increases patient satisfaction. At the same time, this procedure, which is non-contact, has no negative consequences for the women,” explains Manfred Schmidt, head of the specialist area for Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis in women: About one in eight women will be diagnosed with “breast cancer” during their lifetime. A frequent therapeutic consequence is unilateral or even bilateral breast removal.

However, the majority of affected women would like their breasts to be restored and thus also a part of their femininity.

