Integrated medicine to help the patients they need to be operate al otherwise. In Tuscany the first service of integration of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) -acupuncture techniques and the Empoli anesthesia and resuscitation unit.

The surgery to reduce anxiety and prevent nausea and vomiting

The project concerns patients who access the breast surgery operating room, to undergo scheduled surgery and through acupuncture theanxiety, nausea and vomiting, tension headache, intra and postoperative pain, axillary lymphadenectomy. Numerous studies, explains the ASL Toscana Centro to which the Empoli hospital belongs, “have evaluated the possibility of using theacupuncture analgesia not only during surgery and in the post-operative period, but also in the phase preoperative to reduce anxiety and prevent post-operative nausea and vomiting, with great benefit in terms of reducing pharmacological side effects, particularly in patients at risk “.

Participating in the Empoli project are i experienced anesthetists in Mtc-acupuncture and health personnel who attended a training course at the Fior di Prugna Center. The medical staff he is assisted by the nursing staff of the operating sector and in particular by the Pain aervice group, suitably trained in tuina (acupressure) and auriculotherapy, according to pre-established protocols. This guarantees the patients who join the project the overall management of the perioperative period (pre, intra and postoperative).

“We hope to be able to extend the activity to other surgical pathologies”

Patients undergoing surgery, it is explained again, “often present acute psychological suffering in the preoperative, mostly related to feelings of uncertainty, loss of control, decreased self-esteem and fear of surgery. Acupuncture allows you to act on these unconscious mechanisms ”. It is also “proven that acupuncture helps stabilize intraoperative breathing, circulatory functions and relieve stress from anesthesia, maintaining better hemodynamic stability, and that it can reduce immunosuppression, particularly in frail patients”. “The Empoli anesthesia and resuscitation unit is the first service of the Azienda Usl Toscana centro that has undertaken a formal path of integration with acupuncture in the perioperative period – it is explained again -. Based on this first experience, we look forward to be able to extend the business to other surgical pathologies, involving other anesthesia units present in the Company “.