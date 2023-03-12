Adriano Cattaneo

Governments tend to underestimate the value of breastfeeding, as they tend to underestimate all the care work, globally 75% attributable to women, of which breastfeeding is a part. Recognize and finance women’s care work, and therefore also breastfeeding, with fiscal and budgetary measures that are sensitive to gender issues.

Breastfeeding is a social science and politics is nothing more than breastfeeding on a large scale.

Paraphrase Rudolf Virchow[i] it seems logical to me after reading the articles dedicated to breastfeeding from the Lancet, in its February 11, 2023 issue. The first two articles have already been summarized and commented on in a previous post dated February 22nd. The third and last article of the series is the most politicized one.(1) So much so that, at the end of the launch of the series, on February 8, 2023,(2) Anthony Costello said, half-jokingly, that if he, when he worked at the WHO, he was called “an agent provocateur”, those who presented and discussed this article could be called “political terrorists”. The authors aim to examine the root causes of low global breastfeeding rates, to understand why parents and families are prevented from making the optimal choices, why health professionals and policy and guideline makers are co-opted by industry, and why the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding are not prioritized in many countries. To do this, they have adopted a political economy approach, summarized in the following figure.

The expansion of the breastmilk substitute industry, described in the second article as a result of globalisation,(3) has transformed infant nutrition into a market and trade. The resulting financial power operates in a deregulated economy that permits the implementation of aggressive strategies to accumulate profits and capital. Furthermore, according to the textbook of capitalism, industry tends towards oligopoly (6 multinationals control 60% of the global market), which in some countries becomes almost a monopoly (2-3 companies control almost the entire market). Then there are the alliances: on the one hand, the obvious one with the marketing and public relations multinationals, on the other, the one with the dairy industry and other products necessary to manufacture the formula. These alliances serve to strengthen and make more effective lobbying activities both at national and supranational level (European Commission and Parliament, for example), and at international organizations such as WHO, FAO, World Trade Organization and the Codex Alimentarius Commission (l body that regulates industrial standards for food). The industry of breastmilk substitutes, such as those of tobacco, alcohol and ultra-processed foods, invests heavily (but it is not known how much) in lobbying activities at these levels, as well as, to whiten one’s image, in benevolence and in the so-called social and environmental responsibility. All of this in open contrast with the WHO/UNICEF International Code, in order to weaken it or to prevent its strengthening.(4) And perhaps by proposing voluntary codes of conduct, which have been proven to be ineffective, if not actually useful for industry , meaning they can supersede or delay government laws and regulations.(5)

Another strategy of the industry to achieve its goals is to hide behind specially created front groups, such as the various foundations or scientific institutes linked to multinationals, or already existing ones, such as the various producers’ associations. These front groups tend to call themselves independents, but in reality they are financed by the industry and therefore serve the interests of the industry. The Nestlé Nutrition Institute, for example, bills itself as “the world‘s largest privately held food and nutrition research organization”; employs about 5,000 people in 30 offices, publishes 200 articles a year, and disseminates them through e-learning platforms to over 300,000 operators. The focus is biomedical (there is never talk of social and commercial determinants of infant health and nutrition), with particular attention to new ingredients and formulations. Other multinationals also have similar institutions, and one can easily imagine how much they can influence information for operators and the public, as well as for those who formulate policies.

Industry prides itself on providing jobs and development, and on contributing to the growth of GDPma:

Forget to enumerate the damage it causes and the value of negative externalities, value taken away from society and future generations.

It carefully hides the harm to the environment, which far outweighs the few benefits of formula for the babies who really need it.

Like the ultra-processed food industry (formula is the first thing humans can come into contact with), the breastmilk substitute industry extracts value from consumers.

As it increases profits considerably, industry pays less and less taxes to governments, and thus contributes less and less to their social spending.

Finally, the industry distributes its profits to shareholders who are already wealthy and 97% located in rich countries, thus contributing to increasing inequalities.

Governments tend to underestimate the value of breastfeeding, as they tend to underestimate all the care work, globally 75% attributable to women, of which breastfeeding is a part. If properly calculated, this care work would make up a large percentage of global GDP, probably between 20% and 40%. An estimate can also be made of the percentage of GDP attributable to breastfeeding. In low- and middle-income countries, an estimated 23.3 billion liters of breast milk production is estimated for children up to two years of age. If all mothers breastfed as recommended by the WHO, this volume would increase by 40%. This equates to $3.6 trillion when applied to the average cost attributed to a liter of breast milk by human milk banks.

In 2020, global GDP was $85.24 trillion. The economic value of breast milk produced in low- and middle-income countries would correspond to 4.2% of global GDP; much more if all mothers breastfeed as recommended, and even more if we add rich countries.

The article cannot fail to end with some recommendations, which are those of the entire series of articles in the Lancet:

Replace the International Code, a measure recommended by the WHO but not mandatory for member states, with a Convention, modeled on the tobacco convention, which once ratified by a certain number of member states becomes mandatory for all governments.

Put an end to all practices that violate the fundamental rights of women and children, such as the right to breastfeed and to be breastfed, and more generally to enjoy good nutrition and health.

Recognize and finance (and redistribute) women’s care work, and therefore also breastfeeding, with fiscal and budgetary measures that are sensitive to gender issues.

Address structural gaps and conflicts of interest within healthcare systems by ending the over-medicalisation of pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum (the first 1000 days).

Increase the financing of health services, realigning public and private in favor of the first, through progressive fiscal policies.

Mobilize and finance social alliances, groups and organizations dealing with breastfeeding, nutrition, women’s health, health systems, environmental sustainability, etc., which promote campaigns in favor of the application of the previous recommendations.

Adriano Cattaneo, Epidemiologist. Trieste

Bibliography

Baker P, Smith JP, Garde A et al. The political economy of infant and young child feeding: confronting corporate power, overcoming structural barriers, and accelerating progress. Lancet 2023; (published online Feb 7) https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)01933-X https://player.4am.ch/who/20230208_BMS/index.html?lang=en Rollins N, Piwoz E, Baker P et al. Marketing of commercial milk formula: a system to capture parents, communities, science, and policy. Lancet 2023; (published online Feb 7) https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)01931-6 WHO/UNICEF/IBFAN. Marketing of breast-milk substitutes: national implementation of the international code, status report 2022. Geneva, 2022 https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240048799 Hawkes C. Self-regulation of food advertising: what it can, could and cannot do to discourage unhealthy eating habits among children. Nutrition Bulletin 2005;30:374-82

[i] “Medicine is a social science and politics is nothing but medicine on a large scale” (Rudolf Virchow)