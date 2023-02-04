Home Health Breathing in pollution increases the risk of anxiety and depression |
Breathing in pollution increases the risk of anxiety and depression |

Breathing in pollution increases the risk of anxiety and depression |

What are the effects of smog on mental health? Long-term exposure to air pollution raises the risk of developing depression and anxiety. The news is contained in a research by the University of Peking, which analyzed the health conditions of almost 400,000 British citizens ten times. Many studies they focused on the effects of smog on the development of important diseases, such as cancer.

In this article

What is particulate matter?

The researchers assessed annual exposure to air pollution, including the PM2,5particles so small they can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream, and the nitrogen dioxide, which is emitted by vehicles. Over the course of a decade, 13,131 people were diagnosed with depression, while another 15,835 with anxiety.

Effects of smog on mental health: here are the percentages for depression and anxiety

The analysis showed that people exposed to the highest amounts of air pollution had the 16% more likely to develop clinical depression and the11% more likely to develop anxiety compared to those who had breathed air considered good. The results were published in the scientific journal Jama Psychiatry.

Is it a reversible situation?

Reducing exposure to more air pollutants may ease the disease burden of depression and anxiety. Associations can have important implications for policy making in air pollution control. Experts have also noted an increased risk at levels of pollution concentration below the UK’s air quality standard, suggesting that stricter standards are ‘essential’.

Effects of smog on mental health: the central nervous system is affected

While more research is needed to explain what might be causing the link, the leading hypothesis is that air pollution affects the central nervous system in many different ways. Commenting on the study, Anna Hansell, professor of environmental epidemiology at the University of Leicester said the study provides ‘further evidence’ of the potential impacts of air pollution on the brain.

Most of us live in highly polluted areas

Last year the World Health Organization issued a stark warning that nearly every human being on earth breathes unhealthy air. According to air quality agency standards, 99% of humans live in an area with unacceptable levels of pollution. The organization has warned that polluted air is putting nearly everyone’s health at risk in the long run.

