Identify and fill the gaps present in the path of the patient with lung cancer, starting from listening to all the interlocutors involved in the process of diagnosis and therapy. This is the goal of ‘Breathink’, an open innovation project that aims to collect ideas and external stimuli with the aim of generating innovative solutions that can really support clinicians, patients and caregivers in dealing with the disease in the best possible way. At the end of the course, the idea deemed most innovative, effective and close to the needs of the stakeholders involved will be selected. The project, launched by AstraZeneca, involves the involvement of a large and transversal panel composed of clinicians (oncologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, pulmonologists, molecular biologists and psycho-oncologists), Patient Associations (WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe and IPOP – Together for Pulmonary Oncology Patients), as well as selected universities, startups and incubators throughout the country. We talked about it with Silvia Novelloscientific consultant of the Breathink project, president of Walce, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and head of the Simple Department of Pulmonary Oncology of the AOU San Luigi in Orbassano (TO).

What are the most important innovations in recent years for the treatment of lung cancer?

The advent of precision medicine has radically changed the approach to lung cancer. The evaluation of the molecular profile is today a fundamental and essential aspect in the therapeutic decision-making process, as well as the use of genomic tests that allow us to outline the specific characteristics of the disease and set the most appropriate therapeutic strategy for each patient. Thanks to innovative approaches and targeted therapies, which in the last 15 years have significantly changed the lung cancer scenario, today the number of people who live longer and with a good quality of life has grown. At the same time, many patients begin to acquire more skills, to have a greater interest in everything related to their health and therefore to be more involved in decisions about their disease.

As part of the Breathink project, you have collected the reports of the various gaps present in the path of the patient with lung cancer: what are the most urgent needs to be met?

Listening to the actors involved in the project, clinicians, patients and caregivers, returned a very clear picture of the needs and expected benefits. In particular, the desire for closeness emerges for patients and caregivers throughout the disease and treatment process. A closeness that materializes precisely in listening to the needs of patients and caregivers and in their growing involvement in this path. This theme is linked to the importance of promoting correct information and education for the patient, to improve the level of engagement in the therapeutic path. The reduction of territorial disparities in access to mutational tests and personalized diagnostic-therapeutic paths is also a priority. This analysis highlights issues that have always been dear to Walce Onlus and it is for this reason that we share the objectives of Breathink, a project supported by AstraZeneca, which arises from listening to the various actors and, through dialogue and collaboration, wishes to generate innovative responses to issues that the community of clinicians and patients still considers open, current and of interest.

How do you think it is possible to generate innovative solutions that can truly support clinicians, patients and caregivers in addressing the disease in the best possible way?

To generate innovative and valuable solutions, it is important to take into consideration the point of view of all the actors involved in the fight against lung cancer. For this reason, the co-creation approach of the Breathink project brings together lung cancer experts, patient, patient and caregiver associations, startups and universities to tackle complex problems from a multidisciplinary perspective. Walce Onlus strongly believes in this way of working which will lead to the identification of a solution that can concretely improve clinical practice and the life of patients with lung cancer.

In November, the last phase of the ‘Breathink’ project will take place with a live event where all the projects will be presented. For more information on the project and in-depth information on the phases, you can consult the website www.breathinkchallenge.com