PPE Germany – Nanotechnology masks

Air pollution, respiratory diseases, pandemics or climate gases such as CO2, CH4 or N2O – stressful concentrations make everyday life difficult around the world, and respiratory protection is becoming the focus. Technologies have made great strides in these areas in recent years, and today there are a variety of new respiratory mask technologies.

One of the latest technologies is the so-called nanofiber technology. Here, ultra-fine nanofibers are integrated into the respirators, which offer a higher filter performance with better breathability at the same time. “These masks can even filter bacteria and viruses that are normally too small to be caught by conventional masks,” explains Henrik Bierhorst, expert for quality assurance at PPE-Germany GmbH from Berlin. As a German mask producer, the company PPE-Germany has developed into one of the major European manufacturers with 45 million FFP2 masks per month since the start of production in Berlin in 2020. Managing Director Max Leber explains that thanks to automation, products from Germany can be produced at world market prices. “For us, “Made in Germany” is not just a seal. We take it for granted that we carefully comply with and exceed all applicable quality standards,” says Max Leber. Quality assurance expert Bierhorst adds that PPE is constantly researching and working on further development so that its own PPE product line, such as Karla and Dodo Air, further strengthens occupational safety and contributes to health.

development of materials

Another technology concerns the further development of the materials for the “self-cleaning” respiratory mask. Henrik Bierhorst explains that these masks are coated with special nanoparticles that can be activated by exposure to light and kill bacteria and viruses. This means the masks can be used multiple times and offer better protection against infections. Max Leber points out that PPE Germany has developed its own structure for its own products. The existing materials are German-made, which made it possible to advance in certain areas, such as the type of resistance value or filter performance. “All of this is only possible through further development of the materials, the filter layers, the outer layers, which first of all make it possible to improve products, i.e. to create innovations,” says Max Leber.

Progress is also noticeable in the area of ​​fit. Latest models are anatomically shaped to adapt to the wearer’s face for better protection.

Respiratory masks in mechanical engineering and medical technology

Respirators play an important role in many industries that release hazardous particles and dust particles that can lead to health problems. Protective equipment (PPE) is mandatory for the occupational safety of employees in these sectors, including the provision of suitable respiratory masks.

In mechanical engineering, respirators are mainly used when processing materials such as metal or plastic. Fine particles are released that can be inhaled and lead to respiratory diseases. Respirators with a high filter performance and a good fit are mandatory to protect the health of employees.

Respiratory protection masks are also indispensable in medical technology, especially in surgery and when treating patients with infectious diseases. Here the masks must have a high filter performance to minimize the risk of disease transmission. Max Leber says that this has become clear worldwide, especially in times of the Covid pandemic, and respiratory masks are considered an important part of personal protective equipment.

The specific requirements of the respective industry are different: respirators in mechanical engineering, for example, have to be resistant to dust and dirt, while respirators in medical technology should be particularly comfortable to wear due to the close and often long-term contact with patients.

Network – Mask Association Germany eV – Medical Face Masks Made in Germany

The Mask Association Germany eV is a network of manufacturers of medical disposable face masks based in Germany. The aim of the association is to promote the production and supply of high-quality medical face masks and thus contribute to the fight against infectious diseases.

A central concern of the mask association is to strengthen the production of face masks in Germany and thus reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers. The association is committed to increasing the production of medical face masks in Germany again, so that the supply chains can be shortened.

Another important concern of the mask association is to ensure the quality of the masks produced. This includes, among other things, regular checks of production and a high level of transparency towards customers and partners. The association ensures that all members meet the necessary certifications and quality standards, thus producing high-quality medical face masks.

Max Leber points out that the face masks made in Germany are not only of high quality, but also offer advantages in terms of delivery times and environmental protection. “Since the masks are produced in Germany, delivery times can be shortened and long transport routes from other countries are eliminated,” says Max Leber.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Elisabeth Anna

Dipl. Psych. & blogger

About the author:

About the author:

Elisabeth Anna successfully completed her degree in Psych. and actually works on clinical studies, as well as on the Health from AZ project.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

