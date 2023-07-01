Bremen as a role model: “Homeopathy has no place in modern medicine”

von Nicole Simon

01.07.2023, 14:14

5 Min.

Bremen is a pioneer in dealing with homeopathy: further medical training has been canceled and treatment is no longer paid for. To the stern the vice-president of the Bremen Medical Association explains why globules cannot be an alternative to medication for her – and where homeopathy has an advantage.

The Red Cross Hospital is surrounded by water in the new town of Bremen, directly on the Kleine Weser. Christina Hillebrecht works here, internist, rheumatologist and Vice President of the Bremen Medical Association, the medical association that triggered a nationwide chain reaction in 2019 when it canceled homeopathy training. The sun is shining when she comes out in a white coat. She’s on break. In the café around the corner, she talks about homeopathy, one of the biggest controversial issues in medicine, and how Bremen became a role model for other federal states through its use of globules.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

