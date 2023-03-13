FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK — Red-eyed and panting with excitement, Brendan Fraser took the stage to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. â€˜So this is how the multiverse works!â€™ she said, referring to â€˜Everything Everywhere All At Onceâ€™ which won the Oscar for best picture (and directors, lead actress, supporting actress etc) which tells multiple possible universes.

For Fraser this is the completion of a great “comeback”. The 54-year-old actor, who experienced the rise and fall as a Hollywood sex symbol in the 1990s, had his first success with the comedy ‘George of the Jungle’ (1997), a parody of Tarzan, followed by the ‘The Mummy’ trilogy, starring Rachel Weitz. But Fraser said that, at a luncheon in Hollywood in 2003, he was groped by Philip Berk, then president of HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), the agency that managed the Golden Globes. His career would suffer, as would his marriage.

Fraser explained that he had entered into a deep depression, also due to a drastic diet that “made him lose his memory” and to which the death of his mother had also contributed. He began appearing in television rather than film roles, struggling to earn the $900,000 a year alimony he paid for his ex-wife, actress Afton Smith, and support his three children, who were in attendance with him at the Oscars yesterday. along with new partner Jeanne Moore. Â«I started this job 30 years ago, things weren’t simple, but there was an ease that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it finished»said the actor on stage. See also Claudia Pandolfi, the disease that destroyed her: "It was a poison ..." - the Democrat

The MeToo movement, which with the accusations against Harvey Weinstein marked a moment of demand for justice for women who have experienced sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, has also become a means of revenge for Fraser. Many fans learned for the first time why the actor had suffered such a rapid and inexplicable decline. After Fraser went public with his allegations — which Berk denied, although he admitted to “pinching” (jokingly) his butt — his story began to take on a new light, with an acknowledgment of objectification and desirability. humanization of female but also male sex symbols.