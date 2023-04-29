Brenus Pharma announces results

LYON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brenus Pharma announces two exciting presentations on STC-1010, the company’s first colorectal cancer (CRC) drug candidate, produced by Brenus Pharma’s Stimulated Tumor-Cells (STC) technology platform.

Innovative models for the development of a cancer vaccine were illustrated: the Inovotion in-ovo CAM (chorioallantoic membrane model) assay and the Explicyte ex vivo co-culture assay were used to characterize the mechanism of action through a specific response immunoassay and to validate the anticancer effects of STC-1010.

