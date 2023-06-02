Brescia-Cosenza, stadium under siege, Huard’s car burned

Guest fans imprisoned until one in the morning, cars set on fire, stewards and security forces injured, areas around Rigamonti devastated. The Serie B playout between Brescia and Cosenza could not end as worse, which sanctions the salvation of the Calabrians and the relegation to C of the Lombards after 38 years. The tension remained very high for hours: attempts to enter the stadium by the home ultras, the car of the French defender of the Lombard club Huard was burned outside the stadium. It was total chaos after the dramatic finale in which a goal in the 95th minute sent the home side into Serie C and it was only around one in the morning that the situation normalized: the home ultras dispersed, the Calabrian ones succeeded to leave the stadium.