The Protocol of discord on paper still exists, but it’s not what it used to be. It takes place under the leadership of Britain’s fourth post-Brexit Tory prime minister the umpteenth negotiating breakthrough in London’s long divorce from the EU: this time on the thorny dossier of Northern Ireland, the smallest and most turbulent nation of the United Kingdom, at risk of new fibrillations almost exactly 25 years after the historic Good Friday peace which in 1998 ended – without burying it completely – to the bloody season of the Troubles.

The agreement – sealed just under seven years after the referendum that sanctioned Brexit, in a historic moment of revival of regrets and recriminations on the island – bears the signatures of Rishi Sunak and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Protagonists of a highly anticipated ceremonial summit convened in Windsor to try to close the game. Basically it was a question of formalizing a revision of the Northern Irish protocol signed at the time by the government of Boris Johnson with Brussels but then called into question by London and the subject of months of controversy not without consequences on the internal political stalemate that still paralyzes the local institutions of Belfast.

Not a formal modification of the document, which would have forced the EU to contradict itself with respect to its initial legal position; of course a substantial reinterpretation – renamed ‘Windsor Framework’ (something like ‘The Scaffolding of Windsor’) – in the direction of requests from across the Channel to lighten commitments: starting with the cancellation of the routine checks imposed on paper by the Protocol in its original version for goods in internal transit between Ulster (which remained tied to the rules of the European single market even after Brexit, in order to be able to keep the border with the Republic of Ireland open in compliance with the Good Friday Agreement) and the rest of the Kingdom.

The major news concerns a system of green and red corridors which will distinguish internal trade (freed from any bureaucratic constraint) from that of only products “at risk of export” to the EU; as well as the guarantee that Ulster is on a par with Great Britain in the barrier-free availability of food, medicines, seeds and other domestic commodities. But most of all the introduction of a “safety brake” made available to “democratically elected” Northern Irish institutions on any legislative changes in Brussels affecting Belfast: brake which could, in the event, translate into an ad hoc right of veto that can be exercised through the central government of the United Kingdom. In return, however, London appears destined to continue to accept some role of the European Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of any

contentious.

The Windsor Card opens in any case “a new chapter in bilateral” relations, Rishi and Ursula declared in unison in the final joint press conference, exchanging smiles, nods of understanding, crossed praises: not without protecting both “the integrity of the single market” (von der Leyen); is “the sovereignty of Northern Ireland” (Sunak). While the long-awaited symbolic audience granted by King Charles III to the President of the Commission in the nearby castle of the same name was not lacking to bless a document bearing the name of the dynasty at the bottom.

However, for Sunak the challenge of the gods remains discontent within its majority, starting from the prolonged evening debate before the House of Commons convened for the ritual statement in Parliament. Bad moods partly fueled by Johnson’s and his loyalists’ desire for revenge, despite the acknowledgment of some Brexiteer ultras on the improved result of an agreement that “if it had been offered to us in 2017 we would have been very happy to accept”.

Moreover, the agreement was suspended following the verdict of the Northern Irish unionist right of the Dup, whose standard-bearer, Jeffrey Donaldson, prefers to stall for now. Instead, it is promoted with reservations by the neo-moderate leader of the Labor opposition Keir Starmer: convinced it is a useful albeit “late” step that a forthcoming Labor government will be able to expand well “beyond Northern Ireland”, to favor in general a “more soft” between London and Brussels. As if to water down Brexit, even without crusades to call it into question.

