Brexit is bad for your health

Marco Del Riccio

People who voted for Brexit in Britain appear to be less inclined to follow the advice of public health experts, such as that provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. This attitude may have contributed to more cases and deaths in areas of the country with higher densities of pro-Brexit voters. The result is not entirely surprising if we think that similar results have been reported by other studies conducted in other countries from 2020 to today.

It is known that the referendum campaign for or against Europe, held in Great Britain in 2016, was studded with a myriad of fake news, to the full advantage of “leave” (go away). Bales were mostly about the issue of immigration: not a day went by that popular newspapers such as the Daily Mail where he Daily Express did not slam headlines like “Planes and buses full of Romanians and Bulgarians are invading England”. But the most unscrupulous and imaginative lie, and probably also the most effective in terms of gathering consensus, concerned healthcare. As the vote neared, red buses began circulating around the UK with the sides covered with this phrase: “We send the EU £350 million a week. Let’s fund our NHS instead. Vote Leave. ” (We send £350 million to Europe every week. Better to donate them to our National Health Service. Vote Leave”) – Figure 1. It didn’t take much to understand that it was a space lie: if you multiply £350 million by 52 weeks, that comes out to an astronomical figure of £18.2 billion a year. The Conservative government therefore undertook – in case of victory of the Leave – to increase public health expenditure annually by 14%. But that government, in office since 2010, from then until 2019 was very stingy with public health (largely privatized): only +1.6% a year, compared to an average annual growth of +3.7% over the 70 years of life of the NHS

Figure 1. Election campaign in favor of Brexit.

A recent survey by YouGov notes that 53% of Britons thought it was a mistake to leave the EU, while for 32% the choice was right. According to a survey 45% of the population think that Brexit has made their daily lives worse, while for 11% it improved it. Britain has not recovered from the pandemic-induced recession (Figure 2). Also aggravated by drastic restrictions on the entry of foreigners have resulted in the lack of hundreds of thousands of workers in vital sectors such as transport, food services and health and social care (read , while for 32% the choice was right. According to a survey Ipsos last January,, while for 11% it improved it. Britain has not recovered from the pandemic-induced recession (). Also aggravated byhave resulted in the lack of hundreds of thousands of workers in vital sectors such as transport, food services and health and social care (read Who it’s here).

Figure 2. Great Britain’s economic growth from 2019 to 2022. See also Karl examines the Xperia 1 IV

BREXIT from COVID-19

Among the large European countries, Great Britain is the one that has recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants (3.300 vs 3,200 in Italy, 2,500 in France and 2,100 in Germany). People who voted for Brexit in Britain appear to be less inclined to follow the advice of public health experts, such as that provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. This attitude may have contributed to more cases and deaths in areas of the country with higher densities of pro-Brexit voters. The result, recently reported by a scientific study conducted by professors Phalippou L. and Wu B. and published in the international journal “Social Science & Medicine” (1), is not entirely surprising if we think that similar results have been reported by many other studies conducted in other countries from 2020 to present.

The two researchers collected data relating to the characteristics of the districts such as the percentage of the elderly, the unemployed, people of foreign origin, income and population density. They then, for each borough, tracked the percentage of people who voted for Brexit in 2016 and finally the number of deaths and cases of COVID-19. In particular, five indicators were analysed: number of deaths, number of cases of infection, number of people vaccinated for the first time, number of people vaccinated twice and number of people with the booster dose. Through simple methods of descriptive statistics and taking into account various potentially confounding factors (such as the average income and the percentage of elderly people for each district) they concluded that the districts in which people voted most in favor of remaining in the EU had a death rate nearly half lower than districts in the bottom quintile. This relationship was notably stronger after the first wave, when protective measures were communicated to the public by experts. A similar association was seen with regard to vaccination decision, and the results were strongest for the expert-recommended booster dose. Ultimately, the Brexit vote was found to be the variable most correlated with COVID-19 outcomes among many variables, including common indicators of trust and civic engagement, or differences in industrial presence and composition between districts.

According to the authors, the results indicate that those who have been influenced by the arguments for Brexit, characterized by distrust of the political and financial elites and by the populist rhetoric spread on social media, are also those who show the greatest resistance to vaccination against COVID. -19 and are more hostile to preventive measures, such as the use of masks. Phalippou explained to Euronews that “there is a group of people in the population who reject any official, mainstream or expert advice”. “The question for the researchers, therefore, is: how to identify these people and in which areas are they more present?”. According to Phalippou and Wu, these data should have “very important consequences for policy”.

Jonathan Berman, author of the book “Anti-vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement” and professor at the London School of Economics told Euronews that the correlation reported by the two authors appears logical and coherent with other trends found in different parts of the world, where populist movements have achieved success in recent years.

THE CASE OF THE UNITED STATES

An analysis conducted by NPR – National Public Radio – (2) found that since May 2021, people living in counties that massively voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election were almost three times more likely to die of COVID -19 compared to those living in areas that voted for current President Biden. NPR analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people in about 3,000 U.S. counties since May 2021, when vaccines became widely available. People living in counties that voted for Trump by a margin of 60% or greater in the November 2020 election had 2.73 times more mortality than those who voted for Biden. This trend proved robust even when the data was standardized by age, which is the main risk factor for mortality from COVID-19 (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Counties that massively voted for Donald Trump (red crosses) had much lower vaccination rates and much higher COVID mortality than the others (blue crosses). Data updated as of late 2021. Source: NPR (Click on the Figure to enlarge)

As in the study conducted in Great Britain by Phalippou and Wu, also in this case the analysis only considered the geographical location of deaths from COVID-19. The exact political views of each person affected by the disease remain unknown. However, the strength of the association, combined with information from vaccination surveys, strongly suggests that Republicans have been most affected, also and especially because Republicans have consistently been found to have lower immunization coverage. Similar results had been reported by Bursztyn and colleagues (3), who reported that areas of the United States with higher COVID-19 death rates matched those with higher exposure to Hannity’s television show on Fox News – a program characterized by unwavering support for President Trump and by a significant minimization of the effects of the virus.

EXAMPLES FROM OTHER COUNTRIES

The same relationship between policy, adherence to recommendations and consequently cases and deaths from COVID-19 has also been reported in other countries of the world. In Brazil, Ajzenman and colleagues (4) reported that following public speeches by President Bolsonaro opposing NPIs, social distancing immediately decreased in municipalities with increased support for the president. With regard to Italy, a research conducted by the Einaudi Institute in collaboration with the Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona (5) has recently demonstrated how during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, voluntary social distancing was greater among people who they showed a greater sense of civic duty. Similarly in Germany, Müller and Rau (6) found that risk tolerance, trust, social responsibility, electoral participation, vaccination support, and compliance with COVID-19 policies are closely related variables.

The results of these studies must always be interpreted with cautionbecause they often present a structure that does not allow scientifically solid conclusions to be drawn, since they are not designed to demonstrate a causal relationship, but only to affirm that certain phenomena (such as – in this case – the conservative vote and a greater risk of dying from COVID -19) have some relationship.

Nonetheless, this data emerges as relevant because it is repeated in various studies conducted in various areas of the world, suggesting the presence of a cultural division – which will be explored in more detail with ad hoc studies – between those who accept and those who reject the advice and the recommendations of the experts.

Marco Del Riccio, surgeon, specialist in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine

Bibliography