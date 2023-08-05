Bridge over the Strait, skip the salary cap. The fury of the oppositions – breaking latest news

“Indecent. They say wages are not made by law. Yet they make laws to remove the maximum salary ceiling above 240 thousand euros while they bury the minimum ceiling we ask for in order not to fall below 9 euros per hour”, snaps the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein after the cancellation of the salary ceiling in society for the bridge over the Strait of Messina, with a derogation from the 2016 rules which set a limit of 240,000 euros on the annual salaries for civil servants. Surprisingly, the derogation was provided for by article 15 of the draft of the “Asset and investments” decree, the omnibus provision expected on Monday in the council of ministers which sees among the measures more licenses for taxis and the squeeze on the cost of flights.

The decree aimed at removing the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for the Strait of Messina concerns only the employees of the company chaired since 6 June by Giuseppe Recchi (former president of Eni and Telecom) with Pietro Ciucci, historical director of the company, as director delegate. sources close to the Strait of Messina company report. This provision, which has already been in force for some time for other initiatives in the infrastructural sector, is necessary, the same sources explain, for the Strait of Messina so that it can acquire personnel with engineering, legal and economic skills adequate to manage the challenge of one of the largest infrastructure projects ever built. Strait of Messina, as required by law, will be equipped with personnel seconded by Anas and Rfi.

But the news has infuriated the opposition. «The exception to the ceiling of 240 thousand euros on the salary of managers for the company that will have to build the bridge over the Strait, contained in the Asset decree, confirms that for Salvini the priority is not infrastructure or the development of Sicily, but distributing gifts to his friends . It is always the usual Italian joke: works on which serious reflection is needed, in the hands of this right, are transformed into a manger for Patriots at the expense of the Italians», Riccardo Magi immediately thunders, secretary of +Europe.

“It is an insult to the Italians and the government and Giorgia Meloni herself should be ashamed of this,” says Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Avs. «Giorgia Meloni answer us: but don’t be ashamed of squandering this public money to guarantee privileges and to want to carry out a work that will steal important resources for the development of the South starting from public transport, purifiers, schools, health care and mass in the security of the territory?”.

«Meloni and Salvini’s willingness to grant a derogation from the salary ceiling for the top management of the company «Stretto di Messina Spa» is scandalous, claims the Movimento 5 Stelle. The scenario is as follows: no basic income, no aid to families against the high cost of living, no support against the high cost of mortgages, interventions to reduce the cost of petrol, not even talking about it. This right does the only favors for the usual suspects and for those who already have it. Moreover, this choice confirms that Salvini doesn’t care about the infrastructure of the South. Not even of the useless and farcical bridge over the Strait. The minister is only interested in the bridging “affair”, with all its divisions and various prebends. A massacre, put up on the skin of the citizens and with their money ».

Maria Elena Boschi of Iv, reacts via Twitter: «With the Renzi government we have put a ceiling on the salary of the managers: 240 thousand euros. With Meloni and Salvini, on the other hand, the roof jumps, starting with the managers of the Ponte company. With the problems that public transport has, is the priority to increase these salaries? We will vote against.”

