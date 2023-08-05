Bridge over the Strait, the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for managers is skipped in the draft. The opposition arises

Italia

In the latest available draft of the ‘Asset and investments’ decree, the Omnibus provision expected on Monday in the council of ministers, article 15 concerns the company for the Bridge over the Strait. In the article, ‘Urgent provisions to guarantee the operation of the concessionary company referred to in article 1 of the law of 17 December 1971, n.1158’ it is foreseen that the provisions of some paragraphs of the legislative decree of the 2016 which envisage a limit of 240 thousand euros for the maximum fees for directors, owners and members of control bodies, managers and employees.

The ceiling on manager salaries could therefore be blown, but only for the board of directors of the Stretto di Messina Spa company, which will have the task of building the bridge. It remains to be seen whether the rule that “breaks” the salary ceiling, which passed smoothly during the pre-council meeting, will be confirmed on Monday, following a more careful and collegial evaluation by the executive. An idea that, they say, had already flashed with the first decree that thawed the maxi-work, of which, however, nothing was done about it.

And there are those who remember the incident with the Draghi government, when the ceiling was breached for public leaders, from ministries to the armed forces, only to then backtrack. Even today there would be some perplexity and in the meantime, just from the circular of the drafts, the barrage of opponents has already started. A “shame”, a “scandal”, “gifts from Salvini”, a choice that widens “inequalities” and “fans the flames of discontent”, go on the attack +Europe, Avs, Pd, M5s and even Action, aiming the finger against the derogation, which appears in the draft of the “assets and investments” decree.

Schlein: indecent

The government, sinks Elly Schlein, is “indecent” because with one hand it “undermines the minimum wage” while with the other it cancels the limit of 240 thousand euros showing, underline the 5 Stars that “this right does the only favors for the usual suspects and to those who already have”. The decree, moreover, also contains that “balanced and transparent” solution on taxis which, however, does not entirely satisfy the insiders. In short, new dough for Giorgia Meloni who, moreover, has just asked her and her allies to avoid giving sides to controversies but also to plant “flags” in favor of each in view of the electoral campaign. Stay focused, the premier’s invitation, on the main objectives awaiting the executive in September: Pnrr, maneuvering on everyone, and, to follow, the European elections. Which could bring shocks to a government which, however, Meloni also guarantees in the book-interview to be released in September signed by Alessandro Sallusti, “may also make mistakes but will try hard”.

Meloni’s diary

Concentration and coordination that will also be useful because the Prime Minister, in the meantime, will also be busy with a busy international agenda that should take her to Greece (perhaps already before the end of August), and then to India for the G20 at the beginning of September and New York towards the end of the month for the UN General Assembly. This is for September only. When there will be a fairly complicated Nadef to be prepared, while the new Stability Pact could be on the way, assuming that a compromise can be found.

And while the discussion with Brussels will be underway on the changes to the Pnrr, which in turn have repercussions on the growth path for the coming years. Without considering, on the internal front, the second tranche of justice reform that Minister Carlo Nordio has promised for the end of September, and the challenge for institutional reforms with the premier who would like to present a proposal in the autumn or in any case by Christmas.

