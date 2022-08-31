Brief review of The Last Of Us Remake PS5 Remake: The overall improvement of the picture is comparable to that of the 2nd generation｜The PS5 remake version of “The Last of Us”, which is highly praised all over the world and is hailed as a masterpiece of a generation, “The Last of Us” Part I” will be launched soon, and the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel has been invited by Sony to participate in the game’s priority trial. The following is a brief review of the game.



＊＊＊The following evaluation is only for the PS5 version, the game is scheduled to launch the PC version in the future.

The picture is The Last of US 2 series Remaster version can not be compared

The biggest selling point of “The Last of Us Part I” is the graphics: this time, it’s not a high-definition Remaster, but a remake of the original with the latest PS5 engine. The picture quality and visual effects are greatly improved, especially the performance related to liquids. It can be called a magical skill. The reflection on the water surface, the ripples caused by the water when it rains, the ripples when the player steps on the water, and the material of the clothes that become wet after being soaked in water, etc., are all made according to the standards of the next generation, not 8 The Remaster version from a year ago is comparable; it’s even more obvious when you compare the two side-by-side.

In addition to the liquid handling, the effect of the buds floating when entering the infected area is also very good. There is also a reporter who is quite impressed by the headshot special effect. In addition to the blood splashing, you can also see the bullets piercing through the back of the enemy’s head. The open wound is very realistic.

Click to enlarge the picture quality comparison between The Last Of Us Remake and Remaster version:



Click to enlarge the screenshot of The Last Of Us Part I (Remake version) game screen:



The faces and modules of the characters in “The Last of Us Part I” have been reworked to look more natural and more real, and even a little like watching an American TV show; or some people may say that they prefer a slightly more ” “Game” style, but the reporter personally felt that the remake’s style was more in line with the heavy end-of-the-world story of “The Last of Us”.

Remake of Ellie and Joel

There is also the introduction of the well-received gun modification screen of “The Last of Us Part II”, which is as pleasing to the eye as the second generation. The high level of detail of the guns and desktop materials is very rewarding, but unfortunately not every part of the strengthening has a special purpose Animations (some actions that only screw up).

Various powerful accessibility features but no multiplayer mode

The game will include the complete single-player mode of “The Last of Us” and the DLC “Left Behind”; in addition, new features such as “Permanent Death Mode” and “Speedrun Mode” have been added. The former is easy to understand. You can choose how much progress you will lose when you die in this mode, and you can choose to start over from the beginning of the chapter; of course, the hardest way to play is to complete the Gameover once you die and start all over again.

Various accessibility features, but not usually used by the average player

“Speedrun mode” (quick clearance mode), as the name implies, is the built-in speed-run gameplay. After it is turned on, the game will display a timer to allow players to track the time and the best record (the timer will stop during plot animations and cutscenes). The game will also display the best records for the current chapter to let players know which parts “could be faster”.

In addition, the game has a complete barrier-free auxiliary function, whether it is hearing-impaired or even visually-impaired players can play this game, such as the function of reading the game text for the visually impaired, etc.; this is certainly worthy of appreciation one thing, but it doesn’t matter to the average player.

However, there is a very bad news that the multiplayer mode that was highly praised in the first generation was not included in “The Last of Us Part I”, but will be launched separately in the future; this will undoubtedly affect players. Intent to buy.

The absence of multiplayer mode is probably the most controversial part of the game

The most nervous plot for players: Officials say they are loyal to the original and have not changed

Before the game was released, there had been news that the plot of the game would be changed, but in a recent interview with the production team, the official said that the game will be “loyal to the original” and the plot will not be changed. In this regard, at the time of writing, the reporter has not cleared the entire game and cannot reveal anything (after all, before the official launch, no one knows whether there will be a big reversal at the end of the plot or the like); if the first-generation players are really worried (and very Understand that there will be worries), you can also wait until the game is actually launched to see if there is a clearance video, and see if the plot has changed or changed significantly.

In terms of the parts played by the reporter, the plot is the same as the original

Summary: It is a matter of opinion whether revisiting the classics with modern image quality is worth the fare



“The Last of Us Part I” can be simply understood as a re-interpretation of the original “The Last of Us” with the “The Last of Us Part II” series of pictures. Of course, it is very good to revisit the classics with the picture quality and performance of the PS5 generation. Good, but the main selling point of the game is only the improved picture quality and a small number of new features. Without the classic multiplayer mode, it is a matter of opinion whether it is worth spending $70 / HK $568 for this. Personally, if it is announced in the future that players who own “The Last of Us Part I” can get the “The Last of Us” multiplayer game for free or at a discounted price, it will be worth starting. It is recommended to wait for further news or wait for a discount.



