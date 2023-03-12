Home Health Briefly commented: Reserved reservists
Briefly commented: Reserved reservists

Today the media reports that the son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov fell for a fake recruitment call and – after all, his name was Peskow – refused to be asked to be recruited. In the hybrid war with wit and morals, the Putin regime is simply doing poorly.

Father Peskow protects his son, the phone clippings were taken out of context. How nice, the family life of the Peskows seems intact.

And maybe he’s even right, maybe the part where the son points out is missing that he was unfit for military service because of a heel spur.

Anyway, I think it’s wrong to get upset or make fun of the shirking of the elites in unjust wars. Instead, you should take it as an example. If, on real recruiting calls, everyone said, “Do you know who I am, I’m not going there,” wars would be over quickly.

