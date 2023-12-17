Brignola COTTAGE IMPREGNANT 750 ml

8
Product: paint
Brand: Brignola COTTAGE IMPREGNANTE 750 ml
Risk: chemical
Type: Consumer alarm
Country of origin: Italy
Notification date: 12/15/2023
Documentation
photo 1
(142.1 Kb)
photo 2
(149.9 Kb)
photo 3
(146.5 Kb)
