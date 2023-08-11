brillen.de is looking for testers for high-end glasses at a bargain price

Glasses tester wanted!: The glasses discounter brillen.de starts tests with top glasses at an absolute bargain price

Thursday, 08/10/2023, 12:19 p.m

Unique opportunity for all glasses wearers: The glasses discounter brillen.de is currently giving 100 test viewers per optician the opportunity to test the newly developed high-end glasses from the traditional German brand STEINER-Vision at an unbeatable bargain price!

Test viewers receive an all-round carefree package from brillen.de: ALL conceivable extras such as automatic tinting, thinner lenses or a top frame with a free choice from the brillen.de collections are included in the price. As a study shows, comparable varifocals from other suppliers in the luxury sector often cost more than 1,000 euros. For test viewers, there are the high-end varifocals with full equipment as desired from STEINER-Vision at brillen.de for a slim 289 euros. The all-inclusive branded single-vision glasses only cost 179 euros. The eye test is included in both offers.

brillen.de CEO Matthias Kamppeter on the campaign: “We are pleased to be able to offer our customers and all new customers absolute high-end glasses at a discount price. Our goal as a glasses discounter is to sell glasses of all quality classes at an unbeatable price!”





For everyone who is not yet familiar with brillen.de and the glasses from STEINER-Vision, now is the perfect time to convince yourself of the quality of the glasses. According to Kamppeter, the varifocal lenses in particular promise extremely quick adjustment. “And because we are convinced that these glasses will convince every customer, we give the test viewers a 100 percent money-back guarantee,” promises Kamppeter.

Some of the coveted test places are still available at all brillen.de opticians. Interested parties shouldn’t wait too long though. “Our experience shows that such contingents are very popular at STEINER-Vision. Especially customers who already have glasses from the brand are waiting for these offers and then grab them immediately!” says Matthias Kamppeter.



You can find the participating brillen.de optician in your area here. On the site you can also check the availability at your location and reserve the offer in advance without obligation, so that it is guaranteed to be available for your appointment.

