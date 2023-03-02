Home Health Brindisi, husband and wife found dead at home with signs of violence on the body. The investigation into the suspected double homicide
Brindisi, husband and wife found dead at home with signs of violence on the body. The investigation into the suspected double homicide

Brindisi, husband and wife found dead at home with signs of violence on the body. The investigation into the suspected double homicide

A man and a woman in their 60s were found dead in the house where they lived in the village of Serranovafraction of Carovignoin the province of Toasts. According to what is learned from the police who intervened on the spot, there would be on the body of both victims signs of violence, in wounds caused by a firearm. At the moment, however, the weapon has not yet been found. Investigators therefore suspect that it is a double homicide. The alarm was raised by the brother of the man found dead: this morning, March 1, he hadn’t seen him at the bar as was his habit. In the evening, worried, he went to the married couple’s house, but knocking on the door he received no answer, immediately alerting the carabinieri. Together with the military, the public prosecutor of the Brindisi public prosecutor, Francesco Carluccio and the coroner also intervened on the spot for an initial inspection of the corpse.

