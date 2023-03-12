Israeli biologist and chemist Raphael Mechoulam, considered the father of marijuana studies, pioneer of cannabis research after isolating the active principle of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in 1964 and then discovering the first endogenous cannabinoids, died on Thursday 9 March in Jerusalem at the age of 92. The disappearance, as “The Times of Israel” reports, was announced by the American Friends of the Hebrew University, where Mechoulam helped form the Hebrew University’s Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research in 2017. In the early 2017 1960s Bulgarian-born scientist Raphael Mechoulam was caught transporting five kilograms of “superb smuggled Lebanese hashish,” as he called it, on a bus from Tel Aviv to Rehovot, Israel. But he wasn’t going to smoke that drug. At the time Mechoulam was a novice researcher eager to explore the science of cannabis, a stigmatized plant whose specific medical properties were not yet known.whose discoveries about the psychoactive substance helped ease his transition out of the counterculture and into the mainstream.“Most of human and scientific knowledge about cannabis has been accumulated thanks to Professor Mechoulam,” Hebrew University President Asher Cohen said in a statement. “He paved the way for groundbreaking studies and initiated scientific cooperation between researchers from all over the world . Mechoulam was a sharp and charismatic pioneer”.

As a professor at the Hebrew University School of Pharmacy, Mechoulam and his research team isolated THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, and cannabidiol, or CBD, an active ingredient in cannabis with a range of medicinal benefits.

He also pioneered the study of the body’s cannabinoid system, which produces THC-like chemicals to help regulate appetite, manage pain, and keep the immune system running. When Mechoulam learned more about cannabis and its effectiveness in relieving the symptoms of cancer, epilepsy and other diseases, he complained that strict drug laws in the United States and other parts of the world stifled research and kept cannabis derivatives off the market. The medical cannabis industry and science “must follow the lines of thought and development of medicine and modern medical paths – he told the ‘New York Times’ in 2017 – Israel has more clinical trials than the United States at the moment, which is ridiculous”. Mechoulam was a founding member of the International Cannabinoid Drugs Association and the International Cannabinoid Research Society. In 1994 he was elected a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities

Mechoulam was born in Sofia, Bulgaria on November 5, 1930 and emigrated with his family to Israel in 1949, where he studied chemistry and biology. He received his PhD from the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, writing a thesis on the chemistry of steroids. After postdoctoral studies at the Rockefeller Institute in New York, he joined the scientific staff of the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, Israel. Here in 1964 he isolated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the largest and best known active ingredients of cannabis. In 1972 Mechoulam became a full professor at the Hebrew University, and in 1975 he was appointed the Lionel Jacobson Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, serving as the university’s president from 1979 to 1982.

In 2022, the Yivo Institute for Jewish Research in New York City staged an exhibit on Jewish contributions to the history of cannabis, highlighting Mechoulam’s work. “He has been working on cannabis all his life, and in the 1990s he and his colleagues discovered the endocannabinoid system, which regulates homeostasis – an important discovery in how the human body handles cannabinoids,” Eddy Portnoy said at the time. , curator of the exhibition, at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I read an interview with him in which he said that, being in a small country, he should have found a niche where others didn’t work”.

