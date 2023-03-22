Home Health BRING – Greetings – News – EU
Health

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

by admin
The European Commission launches its plan against greenwashing: European companies will be called upon to offer scientific evidence to ensure that the ‘eco’, ‘bio’, or ‘reduced carbon footprint’ labels on their products are truthful, reliable, and comparable in the whole EU. And against unfounded declarations, member states will be able to impose “deterrent” administrative sanctions, including fines. The new common rules are contained in the ‘Green Claims’ directive presented today by Brussels. The goal is to protect consumers and economic operators committed to accelerating the green transition. 53.3% of the ‘green’ declarations on products made by companies examined in the EU were found to be vague, misleading or unfounded and almost 40% without foundation, is the complaint of the EU executive, which in an attempt to combat greenwashing focuses in detail on the labels that bear the words ‘ecological’, ‘climate neutral’, ‘carbon neutral’, or ‘100% CO2 compensated’, ‘biodegradable’, ‘compostable’, ‘bio-based’. Or, again: ‘t-shirt made with recycled plastic bottles’, ‘made with CO2 compensation’, ‘packaging made with 30% recycled plastic’ or ‘ocean-friendly sunscreen’. However, indications such as the Ecolabel already covered by EU standards or the organic food logo are excluded. The EU executive is asking companies to provide “widely recognized scientific evidence” that “demonstrates the veracity” of what has been declared from the point of view of the product’s life cycle – from the extraction of materials to disposal.
