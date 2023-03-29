All cars sold in the European Union from 2035 will be zero-emission: EU energy and transport ministers approved regulation that will ban the sale of all combustion engine vehicles, except those fueled by e -fuels, synthetic fuels produced by extracting hydrogen from water and CO2 from the atmosphere.

The contested exception

The adoption of the regulation comes after the agreement between the European Commission and Germany, which ended a long dispute and dissolved the “blocking minority” that was stalling the regulation.

The Commission will now have to be ready to present concrete measures to outline this exception, much contested by other countries.

Poland voted against the adoption of the regulation, Italy, Romania and Bulgaria abstained.

“We consider that the provision of synthetic fuels alone represents too restrictive an interpretation, which does not yet allow full implementation of the principle of technological neutrality for which Italy has always fought on the basis of technical and scientific data”, he declared to his followers. counterparts the Italian Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

“In fact, we are convinced that biofuels can also fall into the category of neutral fuels in terms of overall CO2 balance and contribute to the progressive decarbonisation of the sector”.

In the press statements, then, Pichetto Fratin suggested a possible opening to the use of biofuels by the Commission: “We have obtained the fact that it is possible, before the 2026 verification, to open a discussion in proving that the emission at the moment of the use of biofuels can be compensated by the capture of CO2 at the time they are produced”.

In fact, the European Commission’s declaration on the agreement with Germany explicitly mentions only “renewable fuels of non-biological origin” and EU sources explain that biofuels always have an impact in terms of emissions, unlike e-fuels , which can be climatically neutral because during their construction they absorb the CO2 they produce at the time of emission.

The Spanish Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera Rodríguez has also been very critical, especially for the way this regulation has been blocked in recent weeks.

“Germany, with the support of Italy and Poland, intervened at the last moment on a file that had already been agreed upon by the various institutions. In principle we do not like this approach. We think it’s not right.”

