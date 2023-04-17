BRING – Greetings – News – EU

By requiring products to reduce their electricity consumption when they are in low-power mode, the Commission estimates that by 2030 annual energy savings of 4 TWh will be generated, which equates to annual savings of 1.36 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent . This will also benefit consumers by reducing their bills, with total savings for users estimated at €530 million per year by 2030. Thanks to the revised standards, information on energy consumption in standby, off and standby online, as well as the time required for the product to automatically reach one of these modes, will be more easily accessible to consumers. Manufacturers now have a transition period of two years until the application of these new rules.
(The Press)
