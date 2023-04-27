BRING – Greetings – News – EU

The Commission is proposing today the most comprehensive reform in over 20 years of EU pharmaceutical legislation to make it more agile, flexible and tailored to the needs of EU citizens and businesses. The revision will improve the availability and accessibility, including in terms of prices, of medicines. It will support innovation and boost the competitiveness and attractiveness of the EU pharmaceutical industry while promoting the highest environmental benchmarks. In addition to the reform, the Commission is also presenting a proposal for a Council Recommendation to step up the fight against AMR.

This reform aims to overcome key challenges. Medicines authorized in the EU are not yet reaching patients quickly enough and are not equally accessible in all Member States. There are significant gaps in response to unmet medical needs, rare diseases and antimicrobial resistance. High prices for innovative treatments and shortages of medicines remain a major concern for patients and healthcare systems. Furthermore, to maintain its attractiveness as a place for investment and to maintain its role as a world leader in the development of medicines, the EU needs to adapt its regulatory system to digital transformation and new technologies, while cutting red tape and simplifying procedures . Ultimately, the new rules must mitigate the environmental impact of the production of medicines in line with the objectives of the Green Deal europeo.

The review includes proposals for a new directive and regulation that revise and replace existing pharmaceutical legislation, including for medicines for pediatric use and for rare diseases. The review aims to achieve the following main objectives:

– create a robust single market for medicines ensuring that all patients across the EU have timely and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable medicines;

– continuation to offer an attractive and innovation-friendly framework for the research, development and production of medicines in Europe;

– reduce drastically the administrative burdens by greatly accelerating the procedures, speeding up the granting of authorizations for medicines so that they reach patients more quickly;

– improve availability and to ensure that medicines can always be supplied to patients, regardless of where they live in the EU;

– counter antimicrobial resistance and the presence of drugs in the environment following a “One Health” approach;

– improve the environmental sustainability of medicines.

To achieve these objectives, the reform covers the entire life cycle of medicines.

Fundamental elements of the proposal

– Better access to innovative and affordable medicines for patients and national health systems: New incentives will encourage companies to make their medicines available to patients in all EU countries and to develop products that address unmet medical needs. The faster availability of generics and biosimilars will also be facilitated and the marketing authorization procedures will be simplified. Measures for greater transparency of public funding for pharmaceutical development will be introduced and the production of comparative clinical data will be encouraged.

– Promoting innovation and competitiveness thanks to an efficient and simplified regulatory framework: The reform will create an innovation-friendly regulatory environment for the development of new medicines and the repositioning of existing ones. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will provide better regulatory and scientific support to developers of promising medicines from an early stage to facilitate their rapid approval and help SMEs and non-profit developers. The scientific evaluation and authorization of medicines will be speeded up (e.g. EMA’s authorization procedures will take 180 days, less than the current average of around 400 days) and administrative burdens will be reduced through simplified procedures (e.g. abolishing in very many cases the renewal of the marketing authorization and introducing simpler procedures for generic medicines) and digitization (for example, submission of applications and product information in electronic format). The highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy for the authorization of medicines will be maintained.

– Effective incentives for innovation: Regulatory protection of up to 12 years for innovative medicines coupled with existing intellectual property rights will ensure that Europe remains an attractive hub for investment and innovation. To create a single market for medicines, with the reform the regulatory protection system will move from the current universal approach to a more effective framework of innovation incentives that also promotes public health interests. To this end, the reform proposes a minimum period of regulatory protection of 8 years which can be extended in the following cases: if medicines are placed on the market in all Member States, if they respond to unmet medical needs, if controlled clinical trials are carried out, or if a new therapeutic indication is developed. The combination of existing intellectual property rights and new regulatory protection periods will also maintain the competitive edge in EU pharmaceutical development, which offers one of the broadest protections in the world. Thanks to the reform, research and development will focus on the main needs of patients, who will enjoy earlier and more equitable access to medicines across the EU.

– Address medicine shortages and ensure security of supply: the reform introduces new obligations for monitoring medicine shortages for national authorities and the EMA and gives the EMA a more incisive coordination role. Obligations for companies will be strengthened, including providing advance information on medicines shortages and withdrawals, as well as developing and updating shortage prevention plans. An EU list of critical medicines will be established and the vulnerabilities of their supply chains will be assessed, with specific recommendations on the measures required of businesses and other supply chain stakeholders. Furthermore, the Commission will be able to adopt legally binding measures to enhance the security of supply of specific critical medicines.

– Better environmental protection: thanks to a better application of the current requirements, it will be possible to limit the possible negative consequences of medicines on the environment and on public health.

– Fight against antimicrobial resistance: antimicrobial resistance is considered one of the top three health threats in the EU. The reform provides incentives through transferable vouchers to companies investing in new antimicrobials capable of tackling resistant pathogens, thus remedying the current market failure. In addition, measures aimed at the prudent use of these preparations will be introduced to preserve the efficacy of antimicrobials, including modified prescriptions on packaging and recipes.

Stepping up EU actions to fight AMR with a “One Health” approach

Antimicrobials are medicines of crucial importance. Over the years, however, their overuse and misuse has led to an increase in antimicrobial resistance, which means that antimicrobials lose their effectiveness and treating infections is increasingly difficult, if not impossible. For this reason, the package proposed today also includes a proposal for a Council Recommendation which contains complementary measures to tackle AMR in the areas of human health, animal health and the environment, thanks to the so-called “One Health” approach.

The proposal supports the prudent use of antimicrobials by recommending concrete and measurable targets to reduce their use and promote high levels of infection prevention, particularly in hospital settings, and control in human health. The proposal also improves public awareness, education and training of relevant professionals and promotes cooperation between stakeholders from all relevant sectors.

The recommended targets, developed with the support of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), take into account national situations (different levels of antimicrobial consumption and prevalence of the main resistant pathogens in the various Member States). They also make it possible to better monitor the progress that will be made in the coming years.

The proposed Council Recommendation will also boost national One Health Action Plans on AMR, boost research and innovation, enhance surveillance and monitoring of antimicrobial consumption and AMR, strengthen global actions , contribute to the development of a multi-country EU financial incentive to improve access to antimicrobials and stimulate the development of other medical countermeasures to combat AMR, such as vaccines and rapid diagnostics.

Context

In November 2020 the Commission presented a pharmaceutical strategy for Europe aimed at creating a future-proof and patient-centred pharmaceutical environment in which EU industry can innovate, thrive and maintain its role as a world leader.

A crisis-resilient EU pharmaceutical ecosystem adapted to the current landscape and future challenges is one of the cornerstones of a strong European Health Union and will complement other key initiatives, including strengthening the EU health security framework through new legislation on cross-border threats to health and strengthened mandates of EU health agencies, the establishment of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), the European Cancer Plan and the European Health Data Space.

The strategy launched an ambitious review of the current pharmaceutical legislation which constitutes a comprehensive response to the challenges currently facing the EU pharmaceutical sector.

Next steps

The legislative proposals will now be sent to the European Parliament and the Council.