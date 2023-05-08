Home » BRING – Greetings – News – EU
In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 127 kilograms (kg) of food per inhabitant was wasted in the EU (146 in Italy). Families generated 55% of food waste, equal to 70 kg per inhabitant (107 in Italy). The remaining 45% was waste generated in the food supply chain.

This information comes from a European-wide monitoring of food waste published by Eurostat.
Tackling consumer food waste remains a challenge both in the EU and globally. Household food waste accounts for nearly double the food waste from the primary production and food and beverage manufacturing sectors (14 kg and 23 kg per inhabitant; 11% and 18%, respectively), sectors where strategies exist to reduce food waste, for example with the use of discarded parts as by-products.

Restaurants and foodservices accounted for 12kg of food waste per person (9%), while retail and other food distribution was the sector with the least amount of food waste (9kg; 7%).
Rising prices and concerns about our environmental footprint make us all aware of using the resources we have efficiently, minimizing waste. An easy way would be to raise awareness of the annual amount of food waste we produce. In particular, food waste has a high environmental and climate impact, as it constitutes an additional source of greenhouse gas emissions.

(Ambientenonsolo.com of 05/07/2023)

