BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Some members of the European Parliament have called on the continent’s regulators to pave the way for cannabis law reform.

For the first time in its history, the European Parliament held a debate on cannabis in a session called “Legalization of personal use of cannabis: exchange of good practices”.

The event was co-sponsored by four of Europe’s seven main political groups representing almost 50% of the 705 elected members of the Parliament.

Held at its Brussels headquarters, it was chaired by Irish politician Luke Flanagan, Member of the European Parliament (MEP), who sent the following message to the European Commission.

‘Get out of the way’

“The importance of this meeting is not so much what we can convince the European Commission to do, it is rather to see that they don’t get in the way and hinder this process.

“We have no expertise in this area, but it seems that the Commission has the power to throw a spanner in the works when countries try to do so.

“The best thing we can achieve is to make sure that we all know what we are being told by the Commission – and that this is consistent – ​​so that we all know exactly what is going on.

“As MEPs we cannot change the law directly, but what we can do is make sure that for any state wishing to go down this path, it is made as simple as possible.”

The debate was co-organized by the Czech Mikuláš Peksa, president of the European Pirate Party, which is part of the Greens/European Free Alliance parliamentary group, with 73 deputies.

Also supporting the event was the second largest group in parliament; the Socialists and Democrats, with 143 members from 26 EU countries. In addition to the centre-right group, the group of European conservatives and reformists and the left bloc, which together number around 100 MEPs.

The hearing saw the participation of speakers from Germany, Ireland and Czechia; countries all of which are considering proposals to reform their national cannabis laws.

Tomas Sadilek, who is helping the Czech government draft its cannabis laws, explained that a majority of people in his home country were in favor of the reform and summed up his ongoing effort to create a regulated market.

