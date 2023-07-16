BRING – Greetings – News – EU

In 2022, 96% of young people aged 16-29 in the EU reported using the internet every day, compared to 84% of the adult population.

Daily internet use among young people was over 94% in all EU countries. The lowest shares were recorded in Italy and Bulgaria at 94%, and the highest at 100% in Ireland and 99% in seven EU members: Malta, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czechia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Latvia.

While young people reported very high shares of daily internet use in every country, there was greater variation among adult users. On average, the difference between the share of young people and adults using the internet on a daily basis in the EU was 12 percentage points (pp). In the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg this gap did not exceed 7 percentage points.

Other EU countries reported a high proportion of daily internet use among young people, but a significantly wider gap with adults: Croatia and Greece (21 percentage points), Portugal and Bulgaria (both 19 percentage points), and Poland and Romania (18 percentage points).

Most young people use the internet, but what were some of the top uses in 2022 and have they changed over time?

According to data, in 2022, 84% of young people used the Internet to participate in social media networks. Among the activities in the graph below, this is the preferred use of the Internet for young people since 2014, with data varying slightly but remaining at high levels. Some of the other top uses were reading news online (68%) and internet banking (64%).

While internet use for banking has steadily increased since 2014 (45% of young people), online news reading peaked in 2020 (73%) and has since lost momentum as the share of young people has declined who read online (-5 percentage points).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most businesses have seen an increase, especially in internet usage for online courses, which increased from 13% in 2019 to 35% in 2021. However, in 2022, this share decreased to 28% (-7 percentage points), but is still much higher than in 2019.

In 2022, only 23% of young people used the internet for civic or political participation, an activity that has increased slightly since 2015.

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

