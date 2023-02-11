The Community proposal provides that from 2030 all new buildings built in the European Union must produce zero harmful emissions.

The vote by the European Parliament’s Industry Committee on energy efficiency in buildings, an essential piece of the Fit for 55 environmental package, has been moved to February, while the rapporteurs work on a compromise that is acceptable to a majority of political forces.The target should be achieved as early as 2027 for public buildings. At the same time, 15% of the building stock that is in the worst condition in individual countries should be renovated by 2027 as regards non-residential buildings, by 2030 for residential ones, according to Sole24Ore.“Many countries have explained that they consider the objectives too ambitious compared to their real estate stock”, explains Sean Kelly, rapporteur of the text for the popular parties, adding that “we are therefore trying to introduce some element of flexibility in the application of the directive. In our discussions at the level of speakers, there is a clear commitment to find an agreement, without however diluting the text too much». By admission of the Irish MEP himself, the EPP is the party that most asks for changes.Initially, the Industry Commission was expected to vote on a negotiating position in mid-January. Voting is now set for February 9. A parliamentary official explains: “the unease expressed by many member countries over the text presented by Brussels is having an impact on parliamentary work”. In addition to Italy, France, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain are also worried by too ambitious targets in the light of a particularly old building stock. The popular French MEP François-Xavier Bellamy explained in recent days that “the draft directive is a major risk for the building sector in general and for historic buildings in particular”. In some member countries, he worries that the new EU classification could effectively ignore the efforts made so far at the national level. Other governments, on the other hand, are concerned about the costs and methods of financing the works.On the political party front, fears have emerged not only in the popular ranks, but also in those of the socialists, liberals and conservatives. There are those who are concerned about the impact on citizens, and those who are fearful of the consequences on the entrepreneurial side. According to information collected in Brussels, the diplomatic work in the European Parliament leads to a lighter rescheduling of the renovation works as well as on the rules relating to boilers. Once the green light has been obtained in committee, the European Parliament’s negotiating position will have to be approved in plenary. Subsequently, he will be able to start negotiations with the Council.

(Daily Think Tank of 01/02/2023)