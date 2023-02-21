Across the EU, road fatalities in 2022 average 46 per million inhabitants and are up 3% on the previous year, also as traffic levels have recovered to post-pandemic levels. In Italy the numbers remain very high, with 53 victims of road accidents per million inhabitants (compared to 34 in Germany for example) and an increase of 9% compared to 2021. We are the eighth country for the number of victims per million inhabitants , after Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Portugal, Latvia, Greece and Hungary. This is what emerges from the preliminary data on road fatalities for 2022 published today by the European Commission. Some 20,600 people were killed in road crashes last year, up 3% from 2021 as traffic levels recover after the pandemic. However, this represents 2,000 fewer victims (-10%) than in the pre-pandemic year 2019. The goal of the EU and the United Nations is to halve the number of road fatalities by 2030.

Importantly, many of the gains made during the Covid-19 period (including a 17% decline between 2019 and 2020) have not been lost. Compared to 2019, the number of deaths in 2022 decreased by 10%. However, progress has been very uneven across Member States. The largest decreases, exceeding 30%, were reported in Lithuania and Poland, with Denmark also recording a 23% decline. In contrast, over the past three years, the number of road fatalities in countries such as Ireland, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Sweden has remained rather stable or increased.

The overall ranking of countries’ death rates has not changed significantly from before the pandemic with the safest roads in Sweden (21 deaths per million population) and Denmark (26/million) while Romania (86/million) and Bulgaria (78/million million) reported the highest rates in 2022. The EU average was 46 road fatalities per million population. Based on available data for 2021 (detailed data for 2022 is not yet available) across the EU, 52% of road fatalities occurred on rural roads, compared with 39% in urban areas and 9 % on highways. Men account for three out of four road deaths (78%). Car occupants (drivers and passengers) account for 45% of all road fatalities, while pedestrians account for 18%, users of powered two-wheelers (motorcycles and mopeds) 19% and cyclists 9% of the total of the victims.

Within urban areas, however, the pattern is very different with vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists and motorized two-wheeler users) accounting for just under 70% of total fatalities. Fatalities of urban road users occur predominantly in accidents involving cars and trucks and therefore highlight the need to improve the protection of vulnerable road users. While the increase in the share of cyclists in the mobility mix in many Member States is very welcome, a serious cause for concern is the trend in the number of cyclists killed on EU roads. This is the only road user group that has not experienced a significant decline in fatalities over the last decade, due in particular to the persistent lack of well-equipped infrastructure. In 2022, for example, preliminary data from France show a 30% increase in bicycle fatalities compared to 2019.

(The Press)