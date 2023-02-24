Home Health BRING – Greetings – News – EU
The European Commission has asked employees to remove TikTok from their work devices and personal devices that access the services offered by the Commission. The goal is to protect sensitive data stored on smartphones and tablets. The decision is similar to the one taken in the United States. The Chinese software house had admitted that it can access user data in Europe.

TikTok: ban by the European Commission
The European Commission writes in the press release that “The measure is in line with the Commission’s stringent internal cybersecurity policies governing the use of mobile devices for work-related communications“. However, there is no explicit reference to privacy. Following the BuzzFeed News report, TikTok had to admit that some employees can access US user data from China.
At the end of 2022, the company updated the privacy policy, specifying that it can also access the data of European users. The Commission has asked employees to remove TikTok from all work and personal devices that use services provided by the Commission, such as email.
The Commission is committed to ensuring that its staff are adequately protected against cyber threats and incidents, which are assuming increasing proportions. It is therefore our duty to respond promptly to potential IT alerts.
The operation must be completed by March 15th. If this deadline is missed, employees will no longer be able to access apps used by the institution, such as email and Skype for Business.

A TikTok spokesperson said:
We are disappointed by this decision which we believe is misleading and based on fundamental misunderstandings. We contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million users in Europe who access TikTok every month. We are continuing to improve our approach to data security, including establishing three data centers in Europe to store user data locally, further reduce employee access to data and minimize data flows outside Europe .

The United States has banned TikTok from government devices at the state and federal levels. According to FBI Director Chris Wray, TikTok is a Trojan horse of the Communist Party of China. At present, no country has adopted such a measure, but the Commission’s decision could “infect” the whole of Europe.

(Punto-informatico.it)

